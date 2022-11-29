Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Readytech Announces Updates On Proposal From Funds Manage By Pacific Equity Partners
* UPDATES ON NON-BINDING INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FUNDS MANAGE BY PACIFIC EQUITY PARTNERS. * HAS NOW RECEIVED UPDATED PROPOSAL FROM PEP ADVISING THAT PEP HAS DETERMINED TO WITHDRAW RELIEF APPLICATION TO ASIC. * UPDATED PROPOSAL INCLUDES POTENTIAL SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO ELECT TO GET ALL CASH, ALL SCRIP OR...
BRIEF-EMA Publishes Assessment Report For Spikevax Supporting Its Extension Of Indication For Use In Children Aged 6 Months-5 Yrs
* EMA: EMA PUBLISHED THE ASSESSMENT REPORT FOR SPIKEVAX SUPPORTING ITS EXTENSION OF INDICATION FOR USE IN CHILDREN AGED 6 MONTHS TO 5 YEARS.
Dr. Makary responds to Biden official's call for COVID boosters after two months: Show us clinical trial data
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra suggested Americans should receive six COVID booster shots each year in a tweet, in an effort to protect from the 'worst symptoms'
BRIEF-Red Pine Discovers Two High-Grade Structures Intersects
* RED PINE DISCOVERS TWO HIGH-GRADE STRUCTURES: INTERSECTS 5.57 G/T GOLD OVER 8.51 M WEST OF SURLUGA DEPOSIT AND 10.18 G/T GOLD OVER 4.89 M SOUTH OF SADOWSKI ZONE
IMF sees scope for growth from recabilbration of China's zero-COVID policy
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees scope for further gradual, safe recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy that could allow economic growth in the country to pick up in 2023, an IMF spokesperson said Wednesday. China's containment measures dampened China's economic activity earlier this year and spilled...
UPDATE 1-FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said, citing it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron. Wednesday's announcement takes away authorization from the...
Kalkine | BlockFi files for bankruptcy following FTX crash
Crypto company BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States after the dramatic implosion of FTX. Earlier this year, in an attempt to save BlockFi, FTX had actually lent the exchange $400M US dollars.
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
Why is Cochlear (ASX:COH) in the news today?
ACCC is concerned about Cochlear’s proposed acquisition of Oticon Medical. ACCC stated that the proposed acquisition would substantially lower the competition in the market. Cochlear, responding to the concern, stated the proposed acquisition will not reduce the competition. Consumer services giant, Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) was buzzing in the news...
Kalkine: Why did regulators fine crypto exchange Kraken?
When holding large sums of crypto for extra security some businesses in particular may choose custodian storage instead of storage in cold wallets. In custodian storage usually the technology provider has part access to your funds in a multisig set up. Watch this video to find out if FTX who filed for bankruptcy recently will be paying it's salaried staff again.
LIVE MARKETS-Red alert
RED ALERT (0649 GMT) Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar. To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth...
Stock Market
By Tom Wilson LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that public unrest in China could spark an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-biggest economy. How did Melvin Capital end up blowing $3.75 Billion?. January 29, 2021 01:43 PM AEDT |. January...
UK regulator says reactions in eye from Sanofi drug must be quickly reviewed
(Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Tuesday that any new or worsening reactions in patients' eyes arising from use of Sanofi's best-selling drug Dupixent should be promptly reviewed by healthcare professionals. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said most ocular reactions seen with the drug are mild...
House panel says lax screening helped facilitate PPP fraud
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Financial technology firms abdicated their responsibility to screen out fraud in applications for a federal program designed to help small businesses stay open and keep workers employed during the pandemic, a report by a House investigations panel said Thursday. The House Select Subcommittee on...
Vial Raises $67M in Series B Funding
Vial, a San Francisco, CA-based Contract Analysis Group (CRO), raised $67M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Normal Catalyst with participation from Byers Capital, and BoxGroup. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the medical growth of medicines. Led by CEO Simon...
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
UPDATE 2-TIM shares tumble as govt aide says full takeover a 'fantasy'
(Recasts with comment from government official) Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Wednesday after cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said that the state had no plans to launch a full takeover bid for the former phone monopoly. Italy's government said this week. it would seek to find. by the...
Clarify Health Recognized for Innovation in Patient Recruitment in Clinical Trials
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- For the third time this year, Clarify Health, a leading healthcare analytics platform company, is being honored by Frost & Sullivan. This award is for its innovation in accelerating patient recruitment in clinical trials. The 2022 North American Patient Recruitment IT Solutions New Product Innovation Award recognizes Clarify for its product, Clarify Trials, a real-world evidence (RWE) solution that enables life sciences companies—sponsors and Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)—to accelerate recruitment within underrepresented communities and niche patient populations to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in clinical trials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005224/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Egg Medical Receives CE Mark for EggNest Radiation Protection System
Egg Medical, a medical device company commercializing technologies to reduce scatter radiation exposure during interventional angiographic procedures, today announced that it has achieved CE Mark for the EggNest XR radiation protection system. The EggNest protects the entire interventional team in hospital x-ray labs (cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology, interventional radiology, and operating rooms) from the harm of long-term exposure to scatter radiation.
5 major crypto failures, including bankruptcies, of year 2022
Terra’s fall in May can be said to be the trigger behind the troubles that have gripped the cryptoverse for the last six months. Celsius and Voyager were two popular names to file for bankruptcy in July, with FTX and BlockFi joining the list in November. The year 2022...
