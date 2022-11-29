Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Readytech Announces Updates On Proposal From Funds Manage By Pacific Equity Partners
* UPDATES ON NON-BINDING INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FUNDS MANAGE BY PACIFIC EQUITY PARTNERS. * HAS NOW RECEIVED UPDATED PROPOSAL FROM PEP ADVISING THAT PEP HAS DETERMINED TO WITHDRAW RELIEF APPLICATION TO ASIC. * UPDATED PROPOSAL INCLUDES POTENTIAL SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO ELECT TO GET ALL CASH, ALL SCRIP OR...
kalkinemedia.com
* LAURION ANNOUNCES CORRECTIVE DISCLOSURE IN RESPONSE TO REVIEW BY THE ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
* LAURION ANNOUNCES CORRECTIVE DISCLOSURE IN RESPONSE TO REVIEW BY THE ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-First Helium Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement To Raise $2,000,000
* . ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO RAISE $2,000,000. * COMPANY WILL ISSUE UP TO 10,000,000 UNITS FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $2,000,000. * EACH UNIT WILL BE PRICED AT$0.20 & CONSIST OF ONE COMMON SHARE IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY AND ONE COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Refined Metals Corp. (Formerly, Chemesis International Inc.) Announces Completion Of Change Of Business
* REFINED METALS CORP. (FORMERLY, CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC.) ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CHANGE OF BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership
* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says His FTX Trading Account Balances Went to Zero, Predicts Wave of Forced Liquidations in Next 10 Days
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says several of his investments have taken a hit because of the recent FTX collapse. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, O’Leary says his FTX account balances had dropped to zero when he checked them on Monday morning. “We have to mark-to-market...
Benzinga
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Motley Fool
1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss
Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future. You’re reading a free...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Top-Line Results From 4Whim Global, Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Of Once-Daily, Oral Mavorixafor In Whim Syndrome
* X4 PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM 4WHIM GLOBAL, PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ONCE-DAILY, ORAL MAVORIXAFOR IN WHIM SYNDROME. * 4WHIM MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, WITH MAVORIXAFOR ACHIEVING CLINICAL AND STATISTICAL SUPERIORITY OVER PLACEBO WHEN MEASURING TATANC. * 4WHIM MET KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT, WITH MAVORIXAFOR ACHIEVING CLINICAL &...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-EMA Publishes Assessment Report For Spikevax Supporting Its Extension Of Indication For Use In Children Aged 6 Months-5 Yrs
* EMA: EMA PUBLISHED THE ASSESSMENT REPORT FOR SPIKEVAX SUPPORTING ITS EXTENSION OF INDICATION FOR USE IN CHILDREN AGED 6 MONTHS TO 5 YEARS.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Red Pine Discovers Two High-Grade Structures Intersects
* RED PINE DISCOVERS TWO HIGH-GRADE STRUCTURES: INTERSECTS 5.57 G/T GOLD OVER 8.51 M WEST OF SURLUGA DEPOSIT AND 10.18 G/T GOLD OVER 4.89 M SOUTH OF SADOWSKI ZONE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | Jayex provides operational update | Aspermont announces FY22 results
Jayex Technology completes thorough review of the total group operations by newly appointed CEO. State Gas appoints Doug McAlpine as Chief Executive Officer. Aspermont today announced its financial results for the financial year 2022. Watch out this show for more updates.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-TIM shares tumble as govt aide says full takeover a 'fantasy'
(Recasts with comment from government official) Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Wednesday after cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said that the state had no plans to launch a full takeover bid for the former phone monopoly. Italy's government said this week. it would seek to find. by the...
msn.com
7 Best Oil Stocks to Buy for Exposure to Crude Prices
With the global economic recovery from the pandemic and oil-market disruption from the Russia-Ukraine war, the energy sector has been the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 for two years. This year, the sector is up more than 65% while every other one is in the red. While oil prices...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Workday, CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Workday gained 6% postmarket Tuesday after earnings beat Wall Street estimates on both the top- and bottom lines. The software vendor reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents on $1.6 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share and $1.59 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Rio Tinto signs remedy agreement for rock disaster with WA traditional owners | Kalkine Media
Rio Tinto has signed a remedy agreement with WA traditional owners after Juukan Gorge blasts. The Puu-tu Kunti Kurrama and Pini-kura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia back in 2020.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
NASDAQ
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
kalkinemedia.com
White House weighs plans to double heating oil storage- CNBC
(Reuters) - The White House is considering asking Congress to double the amount of storage of heating oil in northeast reserves to build up reserves over winter, CNBC reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter. The United States is also weighing future Strategic Petroleum Reserve drawdowns in...
