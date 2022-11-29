Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Readytech Announces Updates On Proposal From Funds Manage By Pacific Equity Partners
* UPDATES ON NON-BINDING INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FUNDS MANAGE BY PACIFIC EQUITY PARTNERS. * HAS NOW RECEIVED UPDATED PROPOSAL FROM PEP ADVISING THAT PEP HAS DETERMINED TO WITHDRAW RELIEF APPLICATION TO ASIC. * UPDATED PROPOSAL INCLUDES POTENTIAL SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO ELECT TO GET ALL CASH, ALL SCRIP OR...
OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
BRIEF-Boohoo Enters Indian Market In Partnership With Myntra
* BOOHOO - BOOHOO ENTERS INDIAN MARKET IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYNTRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
BRIEF-Altamira Therapeutics Announces Launch Of Bentrio In Hong Kong By Its Partner Nuance Pharma
* ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF BENTRIO IN HONG KONG BY ITS PARTNER NUANCE PHARMA. * ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD - NUANCE PHARMA TO FILE FOR MARKETING APPROVAL IN MACAO, MAINLAND CHINA AND SOUTH KOREA IN 2023. * ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD - UPON REACHING CERTAIN MILESTONES, NUANCE WILL ASSUME LOCAL PRODUCTION...
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Singapore Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India said on Wednesday the full-scale operation of their international financial centre, NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, is targeted to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The transition of trading of SGX Nifty to NSE IFSC...
BRIEF-Red Pine Discovers Two High-Grade Structures Intersects
* RED PINE DISCOVERS TWO HIGH-GRADE STRUCTURES: INTERSECTS 5.57 G/T GOLD OVER 8.51 M WEST OF SURLUGA DEPOSIT AND 10.18 G/T GOLD OVER 4.89 M SOUTH OF SADOWSKI ZONE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
Kalkine: Consumer confidence up for third straight week
Consumer confidence rose 1.8 per cent last week, but their were mixed results across Australia, according to an ANZ and Roy Morgan survey. ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence increased 1.5pts to 83.1 this week and is now 22.9pts below the same week a year ago, November 27/28, 2021.
Kalkine : How Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits? | Kalkine Media
Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans. The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign.
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
UPDATE 2-TIM shares tumble as govt aide says full takeover a 'fantasy'
(Recasts with comment from government official) Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Wednesday after cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said that the state had no plans to launch a full takeover bid for the former phone monopoly. Italy's government said this week. it would seek to find. by the...
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
Yext Inc expected to post a loss of 1 cent a share - Earnings Preview
* Yext Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 30. * The New York City-based company is expected to report a 0.1% increase in revenue to $99.634 million from $99.53 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on September 7 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $99.00 million and $100.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Yext Inc is for a loss of 1 cent per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 7 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between USD-0.01 and USD0.01 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Yext Inc is $6, above its last closing price of $5.41. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 Beat 42.9 Apr. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 Beat 17.2 Jan. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.03 Beat 61.1 Oct. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.04 Beat 40.4 Jul. -0.06 -0.07 -0.06 Beat 8.7 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.02 Beat 65 Jan. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.08 0.00 Beat 100 Oct. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.02 Beat 75.9 This summary was machine generated November 28 at 21:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Brookfield to buy 49% stake in Swedish SBB's education unit for $870 million
(Reuters) -Brookfield Asset Management will buy a 49% stake in the education portfolio of Sweden's SBB, for 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($870.42 million) in cash, the Swedish real estate company said on Wednesday. Brookfield, through its infrastructure fund Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, will also make two additional earn-out payments of...
Stock Market
By Tom Wilson LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that public unrest in China could spark an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-biggest economy. How did Melvin Capital end up blowing $3.75 Billion?. January 29, 2021 01:43 PM AEDT |. January...
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch after latest GDP data
CAE's operating income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 102.1 million. In Q3 2022, GFL Environmental boasted a revenue of C$ 1,831.2 million. Toromont Industries' net earnings were C$ 123.1 million in Q3 2022. Amid changing conditions, the performance of Canada's industrial sector comprising manufacturing, equipment, construction supplies, etc.,...
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
What has driven Temple & Webster’s (ASX:TPW) shares over 9% higher today?
Temple & Webster’s shares are soaring over 9% today (30 November 2022). Earlier this morning, the company had released its AGM 2022 results. The group generated revenue of AU$426.3 million in FY22. Shares of Australian homewares retailer Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) were trading 9.956% stronger on the...
Why is Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) in the news today?
Aurizon Holdings has delayed taking a call on the divestment of coal haulage business East Coast Rail. The company had informed during its Annual General Meeting that it would decide on the same in November. The company shared that work is still in progress, and now the decision is slated...
Kalkine: Upcoming IPO launches on the ASX
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listings scheduled for the upcoming week of December as information available on the ASX website on November 30. Watch out this video for more.
Poseidon’s (ASX:POS) shares on trading halt; here’s why
Poseidon’s shares are on a trading halt for two days from 29 November. The company is preparing to announce a capital raise. Shares of Poseidon will re-enter trading on 1 December 2022. Australian nickel sulphide explorer Poseidon Nickel Limited’s (ASX:POS) shares have been put on a trading halt from...
