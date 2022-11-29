* Yext Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 30. * The New York City-based company is expected to report a 0.1% increase in revenue to $99.634 million from $99.53 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on September 7 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $99.00 million and $100.00 million. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Yext Inc is for a loss of 1 cent per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 7 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between USD-0.01 and USD0.01 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Yext Inc is $6​, above​ its last closing price of $5.41. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 Beat 42.9 Apr. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 Beat 17.2 Jan. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.03 Beat 61.1​ Oct. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.04 Beat 40.4 ​​Jul. -0.06 -0.07 -0.06 Beat 8.7 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.02 Beat 65​ Jan. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.08 0.00 Beat 100 Oct. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.02 Beat 75.9 This summary was machine generated November 28 at 21:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

2 DAYS AGO