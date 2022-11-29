ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Clarence Gilyard Jr., ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and ‘Die Hard’ Star, Dies at 66

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrQuo_0jQiamUi00

Clarence Gilyard Jr., an actor best known for starring in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and his supporting performance in “ Die Hard ,” has died. He was 66 years old. No further details about his death are available at this time.

Gilyard’s death was confirmed through a statement by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Gilyard had been working as a film and theatre professor at UNLV College of Fine Arts.

“Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him,” UNLV film chair Heather Addison said. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!”

An accomplished film, television and theatre actor, Gilyard made a lasting impression in the 1980’s after a series of guest star TV appearances, making his film debut as Sundown in “Top Gun” and playing the terrorist computer whiz Theo in “Die Hard” with a gleeful menace. In 1989, he scored a regular gig on primetime television with “Matlock,” playing Conrad McMasters, a P.I. for Andy Griffith’s lead criminal defense attorney.

Gilyard appeared on 85 episodes of “Matlock” before departing the series in 1993 for an even bigger role: Jimmy Trivette, the right hand man to Chuck Norris’ tough sergeant on CBS’ Western crime series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” He appeared in all 196 episodes of the series’ eight season. After the finale in 2001, Gilyard continued to act in various films and TV shows.

Born Dec. 24, 1955 in Moses Lake, Wash., Gilyard grew up a military brat, moving across air bases throughout the U.S. during his adolescence before his family settled in California. After spending a year at the Air Force Academy as a cadet, Gilyard attended Sterling College and, later, California State University, Long Beach and California State University, Dominguez Hills, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in acting.

Gilyard returned to academia later in life, joining the department of theatre at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas as an associate professor in 2006. Gilyard also worked as a producer and director, helming an episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Gilyard was previously married to Catherine Dutko. He married Elena Gilyard in 2001.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 281

AP_000668.90b98e0dd099444690300ebe746c6562.1454
2d ago

Loved this guy in everything he ever did. What a great actor who was a constant presence in some of the most recognized and defining film footage of his era. He deserved a much longer life. Rest in peace.

Reply(14)
107
Jean Brown
2d ago

I really enjoyed watching him especially on Walker Texas Rangers. I still watch it. What an awesome actor who gave alot of himself....REST IN PEACE. PRAYERS and Condolences to His Family.

Reply(1)
66
willie powell
2d ago

Great actor in every role he played I will continue to watch Walker Texas Ranger to c his amazing skills on display Rest N Peace Brother you left your stamp with us.

Reply
41
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Will Smith Responds to People Who Reject His Comeback So Soon After Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’

Will Smith’s press tour for “Emancipation” has begun, with the actor directly addressing moviegoers who are not yet ready to embrace his work following the Oscars slap earlier this year. “Emancipation,” a slavery drama directed by Antoine Fuqua, is Smith’s first major film release since the 2022 Oscars, where he took the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face over a joke made at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith told journalist Kevin...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Cast on David Rossi’s Shocking Loss and Garcia’s Romantic Future With Alvez

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. It’s been nearly three years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but a lot has changed within the BAU. When the new show begins, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is no longer at the unit, and is living her best life. She thrived on her own throughout the pandemic and is enjoying a lighter, less murder-filled existence. Of course, that’s short-lived, as Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) comes knocking on her door in the premiere. In a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, she references that they did go on a date — he...
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
CALIFORNIA STATE
defpen

Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton Passes Away

Music executive and entrepreneur Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has reportedly passed away. The tragic news was confirmed through his Instagram account on November 26, 2022. “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and proud Brooklyn representative,” the statement reads.
BROOKLYN, NY
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
Kirkus Reviews

Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy