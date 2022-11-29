ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Delta flight attendant threatens disabled travel blogger with ‘TSA guns’ in row over wheelchair

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s66qH_0jQialbz00

A disabled travel blogger alleged Delta Airlines ’s flight attendants threatened to forcefully deplane him after he insisted he would wait inside the plane until his wheelchair was brought to the gate.

Cory Lee, a Georgia -based blogger diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of two, has been a wheelchair user for most of his life.

On 13 November, when the incident reportedly occurred, he was traveling from Santiago, Chile to Atlanta , Georgia.

Mr Lee was waiting to deplane when he learned his wheelchair was not at the jet bridge, after which he insisted on waiting inside the plane till he had access to it.

He claimed in an Instagram post that the crew “immediately got livid” and asked him to disembark.

The accessibility travel blogger held his ground as his request falls under the Air Carrier Access Act, which allows a passenger to remain seated until their wheelchair is brought to them.

According to the US transportation department, the law mandates airlines return wheelchairs to users as closely as possible to the door of the aircraft, if requested.

Mr Lee said it can take nearly an hour for his chair to get to the jet bridge and explained that the aisle chair used to transport wheelchair users to their own wheelchairs is uncomfortable for him.

“Plus it puts me at risk for developing pressure sores,” he told Fox News Digital.

He said a supervisor, who he claimed also wanted him to deplane without his wheelchair, got involved.

“They were talking to each other, saying, ‘He just doesn’t want to get off the plane’,” Mr Lee said.

“Believe me, I definitely wanted to get off the plane.”

He added that the altercation escalated when a flight attendant asked him to exit and wait for his wheelchair or the Transportation Security Administration ( TSA ) would make him “get off the aircraft with all their guns and stuff”.

Mr Lee told the outlet that he “did not want to cave to pressure. I know the law”.

“I have flown into the Atlanta airport hundreds of times and they have always brought my wheelchair to the door of the plane,” Mr Lee wrote on Instagram, where he shared a video clip of his interaction with the flight attendants.

“I don’t know why they were so adamant about not bringing it today, but to threaten us with guns?! What in the world?!”

Minutes later a “very nice and helpful” employee of the Atlanta airport arrived and informed him that his wheelchair was at the jet bridge.

“After being threatened with guns, it was relieving to have his help and kindness,” he said.

“I have had a lot of wild travel experiences across 40 countries over the past nine years, but this one was hands-down the worst of all,” he added.

“Delta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport need a serious awakening (and a LOT of empathy).”

The airline in a statement said the exchange in the video did not reflect the “high standard of care” Delta employees aspired to every day.

“We are reviewing what occurred here and will follow up as appropriate with our people. Delta has reached out to this customer directly to hear more about what they experienced and to offer further apologies.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby

An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
The Independent

Unaccompanied 11-year-old boy ‘inconsolable’ after being kicked off Jetstar flight

An 11-year-old boy was “left inconsolable” after being kicked off a Jetstar flight, according to his mother.Jack Garland was due to travel with his 13-year-old sister Scarlett from Sydney to the Gold Coast in Australia for a long weekend in October when the incident occurred.The siblings were originally meant to be travelling with their father, but last-minute work engagements prevented him from taking the trip.The pair’s mother, Emma Garland, claims she checked beforehand with Qantas, through whom she’d booked the tickets, that the two could travel unaccompanied by an adult.But she alleges that, once they had boarded the plane,...
The Independent

Woman with child removed from flight after screaming at crew and shoving flight attendant

A woman on a United Airlines flight was met by police on landing after she “shoved” and screamed at staff members while travelling with her child.The incident occurred on United Airlines flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday 13 November, and was recorded by fellow passengers before being posted online.The resulting video shows flight attendants attempting to calm the woman as she screams on the flight, while holding her toddler in her arms.The passenger is said to have told the flight crew that her child “needed to throw up”, and can be heard screaming “Where is it?” in...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?

When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
The Independent

‘Shame on you!’ Mother calls out Southwest Airlines staffer for ‘yelling at’ her son who was flying alone

A mother has called out a Southwest Airlines staffer by name after he allegedly “yelled at” her and her son as she took him to board his first flight alone.Tanya Kara, from Orange County, California, took to Twitter to criticise the gate agent’s behaviour at Tampa airport on Sunday.“@SouthwestAir shame on you,” she wrote in a furious thread about the incident.@SouthwestAir shame on you. My 13 y o son was flying alone for his first time due the holidays and gate agent Samuel @ @FlyTPA flt 2675 to DC refused to let him on during family boarding and yelled at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Woman who gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom will be calling baby her ‘little nugget’

A woman has opened up about her experience giving birth in a McDonald’s bathroom and her fiancé even revealed that they’ll be nicknaming their newborn “little nugget”.Alandria Worthy, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia, discussed how she went into labour at a Fulton County McDonald’s during a recent interview with local news affiliate 11 Alive. The mother noted that while her contractions started around 3am on 23 November, she didn’t go to the hospital right away.“I read to not go to the hospital as soon as you start feeling them because they were still 15 to 20 minutes apart,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

‘I’ll never forget the kindness’: Grieving passenger praises Delta flight attendant for touching gesture

A grieving passenger has praised a Delta flight attendant who went above and beyond during a difficult journey.Jeff Harper was catching a Detroit-Idaho service in July to bid a final farewell to his sister, Julie, before she died of terminal cancer, reports the Detroit Free Press.But while he was waiting at the airport gate he got a call to say it was too late, and she had already passed away.Cabin crew member Alex Maysonet noticed that Mr Harper was visibly distressed during the flight.After another passenger apprised her of the situation, Ms Maysonet decided she wanted to offer support without...
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

The Independent

950K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy