ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Gender diversity in UK tech industry ‘still terrible’, says Martha Lane Fox

By Jasper Jolly
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcZFt_0jQiaixo00
Martha Lane Fox speaks at the 2019 CBI conference in London.

The businesswoman and peer Martha Lane Fox has criticised the lack of gender diversity in the UK technology industry, saying it has not progressed in 25 years.

Lady Lane-Fox of Soho shot to prominence in the late 1990s as the co-founder of Lastminute.com, a travel booking website that became one of the symbols of the UK’s 1990s internet boom. However, she said many of the same issues she had experienced then are still prevalent in the tech industry.

“I never imagined that now in 2022, some of the dynamics of the industry that I was enjoying building my business in would still be so terrible,” she said, in a speech at an event held by WorkL, a company that works with businesses to track employee welfare.

Lane Fox, who described herself as a “dot-com dinosaur”, has served in the House of Lords as a crossbencher since becoming the youngest female peer in 2013. She said the industry still had problems with hiring enough women, as well as people from different class and racial backgrounds.

She pointed to the example of Dame Stephanie Shirley, an entrepreneur who started a software company that employed programmers who were almost exclusively women. They worked on code for uses ranging from the Concorde jet to UK military submarines. Shirley signed her name as “Steve” on letters pitching for business in order to avoid being rejected on the basis of misogyny.

“Nowadays, we would be absolutely astonished if we had seen so many women engaged in those areas of technology,” Lane Fox said. “They’re not associated right now, those deep tech areas of technology, with such a gender balance.”

The technology industry has long failed to hire enough women, and misogyny is still endemic in online culture. Only 21% of IT professionals and 12.5% of engineers were women, compared with more than half the population, in a survey for the Wise campaign, which pushes to increase the number of women in science and technology roles.

Racial diversity in the UK technology industry better reflects the broader population, according to data from lobby group Tech Nation, but separate data from the recruitment agency Inclusive Boards in 2018 found the proportion of people of colour in senior tech leadership roles lagged behind the broader population.

Lane Fox said the coronavirus pandemic has brought some welcome changes to the use of technology. She said that if someone had told her in advance of the pace of the House of Lords’s switch to online meetings during lockdowns, “I’d honestly have thought you were smoking an enormous spliff.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Broadcast industry bosses to call for more diversity within leadership roles

Broadcast executives are to call for more diverse representation within leadership roles to ensure an inclusive future for the industry.During Channel 4’s annual Inclusion Festival, on Wednesday, leaders from UK broadcasters including BBC, ITV and Channel 4 will discuss what they feel are the urgent issues facing the industry and how they can be addressed.Among the interviews and panel discussions at the Altogether Different: Live event, a range of topics including the issues facing disabled talent and the media portrayal of Muslims and the transgender community will also be explored.Don’t miss @Channel4’s Inclusion Festival on 30 Nov, bringing together brilliant...
The Guardian

What does this year’s double Booker win mean for south Asian literature?

Why isn’t more south Asian fiction published outside the subcontinent? And is the tide now turning? As this year has shown, it’s prizeworthy stuff. In October, Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka’s The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida took home the 2022 Booker prize, with Indian writer Geetanjali Shree and her translator Daisy Rockwell winning the International Booker prize for Tomb of Sand. The latter novel, which has also recently joint-won the Warwick prize for women in translation, was translated from Hindi, and was the first south Asian book to be awarded the £50,000 translation prize. For south Asian writers to win both Bookers in the same year was unexpected indeed.
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
The Guardian

Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
The Guardian

Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

Christine McVie obituary

Fleetwood Mac were Brit-rock stalwarts when, in 1974, they hit on the idea of pepping up their lineup. They invited a folky Californian, Lindsey Buckingham, to join, but he refused to come without his girlfriend, Stevie Nicks. The band agreed, on one condition: their sole female member, Christine McVie, had to feel comfortable with Nicks.
The Guardian

UK music streaming services not making excessive profits, says watchdog

The world’s biggest record labels and streaming services are not making excessive profits at the expense of artists struggling to make a living from the digital music revolution, a long-running investigation by the UK competition watchdog has concluded. The Competition and Markets Authority said artists’ concerns about low returns...
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy