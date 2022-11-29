JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faced calls Thursday to step down after a parliamentary panel’s probe found he may have breached anti-corruption laws in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of money from his Phala Phala game farm. The calls follow allegations by the country’s former head of intelligence, Arthur Fraser, that Ramaphosa tried to conceal the theft of a huge sum of cash stuffed into couches at his farm in 2020. Fraser, an ally of the president’s political rival and predecessor, Jacob Zuma, accused Ramaphosa of money laundering and violating foreign currency control laws. In its report, the parliamentary panel raised questions about the source of the money and why it wasn’t disclosed to financial authorities, and cited a potential conflict between the president’s business and official interests. Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that the money was proceeds from the sale of animals at his farm. But opposition parties and Ramaphosa’s detractors in the ruling African National Congress party have called for him to step down.

