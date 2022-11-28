Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Thrillist
There's a Massive New Starbucks Reserve® Store Inside the Empire State Building® — So We Explored It
A new Starbucks location is opening up in Midtown. That may not seem like news, but this one is very different from your usual coffee shop. Starbucks Reserve® stores represent the company’s passion for coffee, craft and innovation. New York has been lucky enough to host several of these sites, including the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Meatpacking District, where you can see the roasting process firsthand, and the Starbucks Reserve store in Greenwich Village. However, their new location just opened in one of New York's most iconic spots: within the Empire State Building itself. Because it’s such a legendary building, we had to check it out and report back. Here’s what we learned:
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in New York City To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Are you looking to adopt a canine...
fox5ny.com
Could NYC make bus rides free?
Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
One Of The World’s Best Rated Holiday Markets Is Here In NYC
From the Winter Village at Bryant Park to the Grand Central Holiday Fair and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, there’s no shortage of spots for New Yorkers to head to during the holiday season for shopping and tasty treats. But one market stands out from the rest as it was just voted one of the best Christmas markets in the world–the Union Square Holiday Market! Global travel site Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World, based on factors such as attendance numbers, social media popularity, vendor, food, and entertainment options, and more. And the Union Square Holiday Market came in at number 13 on the list!
See inside a spacious, and super-cheap, $350-a-month Manhattan studio
This native New Yorker boasts the city’s greatest gift: An incredible apartment deal. Indeed, a New York City resident named Akasha has lived in the boroughs her entire life and now kicks up her feet in a jaw-droppingly cheap unit: a rent-controlled studio that costs just $350 a month. “I’ve toured over 200 apartments in New York City and we have officially found the cheapest one,” said creator Caleb Simpson at the beginning of his viral profile of one lucky Manhattanite’s enviably affordable pad. (Previously, he’s done videos about New Yorkers living in a former laundromat, an ambulance and a penthouse.) Exactly how...
2 sets of NYC triplets born days apart celebrate 1st birthday
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two moms who delivered triplets just days apart at the same New York City hospital came together to celebrate the first birthday of their “miracle triplets.” Luz Cruz and Yazmin Hoyos met during their high-risk pregnancies a little over a year ago. Both were in the same maternity ward at Jamaica […]
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
How sweet it is: Brooklyn home with ice cream parlor lists for $9.95M
Home sweet home indeed. A prime Prospect Park-facing townhouse has hit the market, and it serves up a true treat with a cherry on top. “Among the many unique highlights of this prewar gem is an incredible 1950s-inspired ice cream parlor with tin ceiling and old-fashion-style seating on the garden level,” describes 21 Prospect Park West’s listing, held by Douglas Elliman’s Michelle Griffith and Tricia Tucker. It asks $9.95 million for sale. The standout amenity has a black and white-checkered floor, turquoise-cushioned high top bar stools with a chic booth to match, a baby pink counter and door, a nostalgically styled fridge and...
Thrillist
NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination
NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply. The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky...
Thrillist
Subway Unveils Its First-Ever Footlong Cookie for National Cookie Day
Once you've cashed in on your free Jimmy John's cookie (go with Oatmeal Raisin and thank us later), hit up Subway for its own National Cookie Day celebration. The sandwich maker is reinventing its signature footlong, and this time, it's in the form of—you guessed it—a cookie. Inspired...
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 130 apartments for seniors in Bedford Park in the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 130 newly constructed apartments for seniors at 2850 Webster Ave. in the Bronx. Eligible applicants for this lottery can earn up to $60,050. The studios and one bedrooms are stabilized and will only be rented to New Yorkers who qualify for Section 8 vouchers. This means the rent is technically zero.
16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A sixteen-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects presume to be teenagers on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx. According to the New York City Police Department, the incident, which took place on November 7th at around 5:15 p.m., remains unsolved. On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspects, a group of suspected teenagers involved in the robbery. The suspects approached the 16-year-old boy and forcibly took his sneakers wallet and phone. They fled the scene in an unknown direction. The post 16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
Crown Heights Gets Ready For Santa Land Parade Street Closings
Santa Claus is coming to town — and he’s shutting some streets down!. On Saturday, the third annual Santa Land Community Parade is hitting Brooklyn, spreading holiday cheer and merriment as it travels from Crown Heights to Atlantic Terminal Mall […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Thrillist
Brooklyn Cat Found in JFK Airport Luggage Rewarded with Thanksgiving Feast
A cat named Smells surprised TSA officials at JFK Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday when he was found zipped up inside a checked suitcase. Now, the stowaway feline has been returned to his Brooklyn home, where he was rewarded with a belated Thanksgiving feast. Smells was first discovered by...
Brooklyn Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize. Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum...
Is it going to snow in NYC this winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to gauge just how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter. On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, […]
Thrillist
A 'Lord of the Rings' Live Symphony Concert Is Coming to NYC
Picture watching the iconic movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring while listening to a live orchestra playing the official soundtrack. If that makes you daydream, you are in for an exciting surprise. In January and February of next year, a 21st anniversary concert in honor...
54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0