Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
CBS Austin
Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes
AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
fox7austin.com
Winter-like chill returns to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter-like chill is back!. A cold front has pushed through the entire area opening the door for the cold and dry air to pour into Central Texas. Temperatures will be 25 to 35 degrees colder and will feel colder with very strong winds keeping wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
fox7austin.com
Warm start to the week, another cold front coming
AUSTIN, Texas - Clear and sunny today with temperatures in the low 70s. Clouds increase late tonight along with some strong south winds. Those winds will push much more moisture into the area making for a humid day Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday rise quickly through the 70s and into the...
kut.org
Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?
North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
Power outage in South Austin affects more than 18,000 customers
A power outage Wednesday morning in south Austin affected more than 18,000 Austin Energy customers, including several Austin ISD campuses across the area.
fox7austin.com
Warmer days ahead for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - There is not a cloud in the sky over Downtown Austin; it has been a while since we have woken up to clear conditions. Today we will stay sunny and warm up to 70 degrees. Unlike yesterday, the winds will be calm. It is a perfect Sunday...
Low Lake Travis water levels are impacting businesses, residents
Water levels in Lake Travis have continued to drop throughout 2022. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Drought conditions and low water levels in Lake Travis continue to affect business owners and residents who live and work in this area, and this is especially true for those in the lake’s inlet near Hudson Bend, several residents said.
fox7austin.com
City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
Austin stretch of I-35 ranks No. 1 for truck traffic in Texas, No. 3 overall
Chalk up another win for Austin.
Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas
If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
Texas Company To Be The First To Build On The Moon
ICON signed a $57 million contract with NASA to build on the moon.
roundtherocktx.com
Light Up the Lake is this Weekend
ROUND ROCK, WE HAVE A MAP! SO MANY #festivities will be happening at Light Up the Lake ALL THE WAY AROUND Bright Lake at Old Settlers Park! Click for more info: roundrocktexas.gov/lightupthelake and to download the festival map click here: https://bit.ly/3GQgM0G Light Show (Friday Dec. 2 at 6:15pm countdown with the Mayor and Council Members at the Main Stage) PLUS there’s #concerts, Santa’s Village, #candy Land, #Holidays Over Yonder (live band at Yonders), Tribute to #Heroes #BlueSanta, #mystical Meadows, #Bright Wood Forest, #Country Christmas with a #yulelog and more! Then we do it again Saturday Dec. 3!
Most congested road in Texas? I-35 in Austin ranks No. 1 for truck traffic
The Texas A&M Transportation Institue released its latest Texas' 100 Most Congested Road Sections report Monday and found drivers were delayed nearly 8 million hours along the stretch of I-35 from U.S. Highway 290 in north Austin to Ben White Boulevard/State Highway 71 in south Austin.
Power restored to AISD schools, most Austin Energy customers after outage
Several Austin ISD schools and the district's Central Office are without power Wednesday morning, but school operations are carrying on.
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
San Marcos, December 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
AFD: No injuries reported in south Austin fire
No injuries were reported after a structure fire in south Austin Monday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage
LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
