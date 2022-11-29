ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
fox7austin.com

Winter-like chill returns to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter-like chill is back!. A cold front has pushed through the entire area opening the door for the cold and dry air to pour into Central Texas. Temperatures will be 25 to 35 degrees colder and will feel colder with very strong winds keeping wind chills in the 30s and 40s all day.
fox7austin.com

Warm start to the week, another cold front coming

AUSTIN, Texas - Clear and sunny today with temperatures in the low 70s. Clouds increase late tonight along with some strong south winds. Those winds will push much more moisture into the area making for a humid day Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday rise quickly through the 70s and into the...
kut.org

Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?

North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
fox7austin.com

Warmer days ahead for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - There is not a cloud in the sky over Downtown Austin; it has been a while since we have woken up to clear conditions. Today we will stay sunny and warm up to 70 degrees. Unlike yesterday, the winds will be calm. It is a perfect Sunday...
fox7austin.com

City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
B93

Where is One of the Best Christmas Light Displays? Right Here in Texas

If you love to view beautiful Christmas lights, well one of the best according to Travel+Leisure is right here in Texas. Travel+Leisure did the best displays for each state, so if you love driving and looking at Christmas light displays and you are traveling to another state, check the list to see if the best in that state is going to be where you are traveling or maybe close enough to take a quick trip to go see.
roundtherocktx.com

Light Up the Lake is this Weekend

ROUND ROCK, WE HAVE A MAP! SO MANY #festivities will be happening at Light Up the Lake ALL THE WAY AROUND Bright Lake at Old Settlers Park! Click for more info: roundrocktexas.gov/lightupthelake and to download the festival map click here: https://bit.ly/3GQgM0G Light Show (Friday Dec. 2 at 6:15pm countdown with the Mayor and Council Members at the Main Stage) PLUS there’s #concerts, Santa’s Village, #candy Land, #Holidays Over Yonder (live band at Yonders), Tribute to #Heroes #BlueSanta, #mystical Meadows, #Bright Wood Forest, #Country Christmas with a #yulelog and more! Then we do it again Saturday Dec. 3!
High School Football PRO

San Marcos, December 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Llano High School football team will have a game with Edna High School on December 01, 2022, 17:00:00.
KVUE

Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage

LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

