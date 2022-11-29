ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Search firm presents timeline for new GBAPS superintendent

By Tyler Job
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gX4nX_0jQiYhVT00

The countdown is on for a new Green Bay Area Public School District superintendent.

Monday night, the school board held a two-hour long special meeting with the superintendent search firm.

It's set to be a five-month long process to decide who will become the next leader of the Green Bay Area Public School District.

BWP & Associates, a search firm based out of Illinois, is helping the district in the hiring process for the new superintendent.

"We already have four people (who) have applied," BWP & Associates director Dr. Joseph Porto said.

Applications just opened Monday.

Along the way, the search firm will be a part of an online survey for parents and teachers, focus groups and community outreach, a leadership profile, and screening interviews.

"We assess the candidates using the profile," Porto said. "The tool becomes just of an enormous importance."

Porto says the firm will narrow down the field before the board conducts the first round of interviews.

But board member and School District Clerk Andrew Becker questioned the transparency.

"I don't like the idea of not knowing if the one that got away was in the pack and maybe a fellow board member saw something that you didn't," Becker said.

"If you want to look at all of the applicants, what do you need us for?," Porto responded.

Board President Laura McCoy explained the board's perspective.

"In prior processes, we weren't always sure at the end that we had seen all the applicants that we maybe should have, that's all," McCoy said. "And I feel confident from what you've said that that won't happen."

Both sides agreed that the firm provides a report explaining why they did and did not pick certain candidates.

The timeline that was presented Monday night was a rough draft, so time and dates could change. However, a new superintendent is expected to be tentatively announced in April of next year.

The original application deadline was set for the end of January, but the firm and the school board agreed to push it back to around the middle of February.

Porto says community members can find the online survey at the main page of the GBAPS website. The survey is set to launch on Dec. 9. Focus groups and community outreach will take place at a central location to be determined on Jan. 10 or Jan. 11.

A district spokesperson says a salary for the new superintendent will be negotiated with the finalist.

Vicki Bayer is the interim superintendent. She replaced Stephen Murley, who stepped down earlier this year due to personal health reasons.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay, Door County exploring sober living facility

Community members fighting drug abuse and other addictions could have a place to go under a proposal you can learn more about at Tuesday’s (11/29/22) Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee meeting. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich is scheduled to give a presentation on what the county would like to build as a sober living facility using funds received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The housing project would give individuals trying to get sober a safe place they could go while they get their feet underneath them. If the city was interested, they could contribute some of their ARPA dollars to make the project even more robust. Helping people address their issues is a familiar one for Sturgeon Bay Common Council member and Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee member Seth Wiederanders. As a longtime employee of Jak’s Place, a drop-in social and resource center for people affected by mental illness, Wiederanders says places like these can provide vital support to those who may not have it from other sites.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay brings back the downtown arts festival

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay Inc. is bringing back the summer art festival on downtown streets. ArtStreet? No, Artfest. Downtown Green Bay is partnering with arts and community organizations in Northeast Wisconsin to create “Artfest Green Bay, Downtown’s Art & Culture Celebration” from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30. Downtown Green Bay Inc. is taking applications for artists on its website.
GREEN BAY, WI
travelwithsara.com

A Unique Destination In The Midwest- Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Sheboygan, Wisconsin, offers an opportunity to unwind and fall in love with the area. Lake Michigan provides incredible sunrises, and surf lovers enjoy surfing all year. Sheboygan is ideal, if you want a staycation, vacation, or an opportunity to kick back. This Midwest destination knows how to play grand and...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wisfarmer.com

Renard's Cheese closes Algoma store, workers move to Sturgeon Bay site

ALGOMA - A cornerstone of the retail cheese market in Kewaunee County has closed its doors, but it's trying to make the best of a difficult situation by making conditions better for its staff at its Door County location. Renard's Cheese, a family-owned local artisan cheese maker with retail shops...
ALGOMA, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties

Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Fond du Lac

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Fond du Lac, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Emergency alert over Green Bay gas leak caused widespread concern

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gas leak on the east side of Green Bay put people throughout Brown County and even in neighboring Outagamie County on alert due to an apparent glitch in the emergency management’s alert system. According to the police department, the gas leak came from...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton contractor with history of safety violations faces additional fines from OSHA

APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton contractor with a long history of exposing employees to dangerous fall hazards is facing additional penalties and fines, OSHA inspectors say. Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, now faces $349,000 in fines after inspectors observed roofing workers at heights greater than 6 feet at risk of serious or fatal injuries at two Appleton-area jobsites in May and June 2022.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Gas leak cleared, GBPD provides more details

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given the all-clear, and the gas leak on the 500 block of Edgewood Drive is now over. The department was sent to the residence around 4:30 p.m. for a gas leak report at a condemned home. The incident had officials advise nearby neighbors to evacuate.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy