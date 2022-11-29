City-wide power outage affecting parts of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas ( UPDATE: November 29, 2022, 1:55 p.m. ) — AEP has told CVHP Staff a transmission breaker fail caused the late-night power outage that affected multiple parts of San Angelo on November 28. According to AEP, all customers were back on within a couple of hours, some within a few minutes. The damages were assessed and repairs are planned to be made as soon as possible.
SAN ANGELO, Texas ( November 29, 2022, at 12:06 a.m. ) — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle Alert regarding a power outage affecting multiple parts of San Angelo.
AEP Texas predicts the power to be restored between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. with an estimate of 4,315 customer outages currently.
SAPD has asked if residents are experiencing an outage to contact their electric provider.
