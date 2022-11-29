ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City-wide power outage affecting parts of San Angelo

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( UPDATE: November 29, 2022, 1:55 p.m. ) — AEP has told CVHP Staff a transmission breaker fail caused the late-night power outage that affected multiple parts of San Angelo on November 28. According to AEP, all customers were back on within a couple of hours, some within a few minutes. The damages were assessed and repairs are planned to be made as soon as possible.

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( November 29, 2022, at 12:06 a.m. ) — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle Alert regarding a power outage affecting multiple parts of San Angelo.

AEP Texas predicts the power to be restored between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. with an estimate of 4,315 customer outages currently.

SAPD has asked if residents are experiencing an outage to contact their electric provider.

AEP Power Outage Map 11:58 p.m. November 28, 2022
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

