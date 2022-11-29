Read full article on original website
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
BBC
Marlhill Copse: Southampton Airport appeal to fell 100 trees fails
An airport's appeal to fell over 100 trees has been refused by a council. Landowner Southampton Airport wanted to fell 116 trees at Marlhill Copse for the purposes of "good forestry". A Southampton City Council investigation denied the appeal and said the removal would alter the character of the woodland.
BBC
Rollerworld: Colchester skating rink closes after landlord dispute
A final disco has been held at a rollerskating rink before it closed over a rent dispute with the landlord. The owners at Rollerworld in Colchester shut their doors at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday after the event attended by about 900 skaters. The company said the landlord wanted to increase...
Time Out Global
Check out what Euston station will look like after its £2.6 billion makeover
The first images of the mega £2.6 billion makeover of Euston station have finally been revealed, and there’s been a mixed response. Work around the new station first started three years ago, and it’s still not due to open for another decade. The new building will have...
BBC
Anglesey: Shop hit by bridge closure demands financial help
Businesses affected by the closure of one of two bridges between Anglesey and the mainland "need financial support now", a shop owner has said. The Menai suspension bridge was shut to all traffic last month over safety concerns. A pet shop owner said it had left some businesses on the...
BBC
Flood alerts in place across Oxfordshire after days of heavy rainfall
After days of heavy rain, five flood alerts are in place across Oxfordshire. Flooding of roads and farmland is expected but properties should be safe from the rising waters, according to the Met Office and Environment Agency. However, river levels are expected to remain high over the next couple of...
BBC
Fire-damaged Grosvenor Hotel must be made safe, court orders
The company that owns a derelict building gutted by fire has been ordered to make it safe within five weeks. Bristol City Council took Earlcloud Ltd, which owns the former Grosvenor Hotel, to the magistrates court. The council said the building was in a "fundamentally dangerous condition" after a fire...
BBC
Exeter Chiefs chairman Tony Rowe buys Sandy Park Hotel stake to help pay club debts
Exeter chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has agreed to buy a stake in a hotel owned by the club to help pay off government-backed Covid-19 loans. Club accounts showed Exeter had a 75% stake in the Sandy Park Hotel, which the Chiefs say was a £40m project that opened at the end of April.
BBC
RSPCA seeks owner of lorry hitch-hiking Southampton - Liscard kitten
The owner of a kitten which is thought to have hitched a 250 mile (400km) ride under the bonnet of a lorry is being sought by the RSPCA. The black and white cat was discovered when an Asda truck, which had travelled from Southampton, delivered to a supermarket in Liscard, Merseyside.
BBC
West Suffolk Hospital's plans for replacement are approved
Plans for a new, larger hospital to replace one deemed "past its use-by date" have been given the go-ahead. The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) wants to build a new hospital to replace the current one in Bury St Edmunds which was built in the 1970s. West Suffolk Council's...
BBC
Bridlington: More beach chalets planned to meet demand
A Yorkshire seaside town is to get 20 new beach huts due to high demand. The new chalets will be installed in two phases on Bridlington's Belvedere Promenade, adjacent to the town's South beach. East Riding Council replaced its existing chalets with new ones in 2021 and said they had...
Shoreham air crash: coroner apologises over long wait for inquest
Penelope Schofield expresses ‘deep regret’ that families of 11 men killed in 2015 disaster have had to wait so long
BBC
Maidenhead golf course homes may not be completed until 2041
Plans to build 2,000 homes on a golf course may not be completed until after 2040, it has been revealed. Developer Cala Homes said it plans to submit an outline scheme for the 15-year project at Maidenhead Golf Club next spring. The proposed development, named the Elizabeth Quarter, would sit...
