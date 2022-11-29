Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month in a dramatic escalation of the pay row raging across the NHS.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced its members will stage their first ever national walk out on December 15 and 20.The RCN said it was calling strikes after the UK Government turned down its offer of formal, detailed negotiations as an alternative to industrial action.The strikes will take place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The RCN said it will announce which particular NHS employers be striking next week, when formal notifications are submitted.In Scotland, the RCN...

6 DAYS AGO