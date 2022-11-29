Read full article on original website
BBC
Rotherham: Disabled council worker awarded harassment payout
A disabled council worker who was "humiliated" by a boss has been awarded almost £5,000 in compensation. A tribunal found comments made by Rotherham Council's former assistant chief executive Shokat Lal to Yassir Mahmood amounted to disability-related harassment. Mr Mahmood claimed Mr Lal told him he should "manage your...
BBC
Londonderry city deal: Council seeks further funding
Derry and Strabane councillors have agreed to write to the UK Treasury requesting additional funding for its city deal at a meeting on Tuesday. It comes after councillors were informed plans may have to be scaled back in light of inflation. The council will also seek support from the Department...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
Bride and groom, 68 and 74, become latest wedding couple to have their big day cancelled as Home Office block-books hotels to house asylum seekers
A bride and groom are the latest couple to have their wedding cancelled after a hotel was booked out by the Home Office for asylum seekers. This comes after a man was forced to change his tattoo in February this year showing the time and date of his wedding after the hotel after it was cancelled due to the hotel being booked up for refugees.
‘Are you not worried we might die?’ Social housing tenants on living with mould
Nicola Calvert and her five-year-old son, Tristan, have lived with damp in a basement flat in Hastings for three years. The mould spreads across walls and ceilings, and weevils that feed off moist plaster fall into their beds, she tells the Guardian. There are rats, too, but it’s the damp...
Poor social housing kills, as the death of Awaab Ishak shows
Awaab Ishak’s death from exposure to mould is a shocking and wholly preventable tragedy (Report, 15 November). The risk to health caused by poor housing conditions has been established for more than 30 years. Research we published in the 1980s exposed the impact of damp and mould on children’s respiratory symptoms, with clear evidence of a dose-response relationship, such that those exposed to greater concentrations of mould were at greater risk of ill health. Crucially, the relationship between ill health and housing conditions was independent of lifestyle factors such as smoking in the household, how people dried their clothes and pet ownership.
Landlord admits it made assumptions about family in mouldy Rochdale flat
Rochdale Boroughwide Housing says ‘we got that wrong’ after two-year-old killed by exposure to mould
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Second-home owners in Gwynedd face 150% council tax premium
‘Immoral’ that one in 10 properties in area is a second home while homelessness has increased by 47%, say councillors
buckinghamshirelive.com
Everywhere nurses will walk out on December 15 and 20 as strikes confirmed
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will take industrial action on December 15 and 20 after voting in favour in a ballot. Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate was reached for strikes, every NHS employer except one in Wales and throughout Northern Ireland. A separate pay offer has been made in Scotland.
BBC
Bristol council to hire fire marshals in tower block safety scheme
A £200,000-per-week scheme will see fire marshals patrol council tower blocks with flammable cladding. Bristol City Council will take on 77 wardens to carry out a daily "waking watch" to alert residents if a fire breaks out. The move follows recent fires at Twinnell House in Easton and Eccleston...
BBC
Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties. A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two. Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure...
BBC
Cost of living: 'Each week, we are fighting to survive'
A couple say they are "fighting to survive" due to the increasing cost of energy. Stacey McDonnell and Darren Setford live in Leicester and are full-time carers for family members. They say that by the time they have paid their £700 a month rent, there is not a lot to...
BBC
Marlhill Copse: Southampton Airport appeal to fell 100 trees fails
An airport's appeal to fell over 100 trees has been refused by a council. Landowner Southampton Airport wanted to fell 116 trees at Marlhill Copse for the purposes of "good forestry". A Southampton City Council investigation denied the appeal and said the removal would alter the character of the woodland.
Nurses to strike next month over pay after talks offer is rejected
Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month in a dramatic escalation of the pay row raging across the NHS.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced its members will stage their first ever national walk out on December 15 and 20.The RCN said it was calling strikes after the UK Government turned down its offer of formal, detailed negotiations as an alternative to industrial action.The strikes will take place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The RCN said it will announce which particular NHS employers be striking next week, when formal notifications are submitted.In Scotland, the RCN...
BBC
Patients have to leave Dumfries and Galloway to find NHS dentist
A health board has said thousands of people will have to leave its area to try to find an NHS dentist. It comes after a dental practice in Dumfries confirmed plans to deregister more than 5,000 patients. No other dentists in Dumfries and Galloway are accepting new NHS registrations, meaning...
BBC
West Suffolk Hospital's plans for replacement are approved
Plans for a new, larger hospital to replace one deemed "past its use-by date" have been given the go-ahead. The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) wants to build a new hospital to replace the current one in Bury St Edmunds which was built in the 1970s. West Suffolk Council's...
BBC
Exeter Chiefs chairman Tony Rowe buys Sandy Park Hotel stake to help pay club debts
Exeter chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has agreed to buy a stake in a hotel owned by the club to help pay off government-backed Covid-19 loans. Club accounts showed Exeter had a 75% stake in the Sandy Park Hotel, which the Chiefs say was a £40m project that opened at the end of April.
BBC
Rotherham: Police target pigs causing havoc in graveyard
Officers were working "as quickly as possible" to stop several pigs which have caused havoc in a church cemetery, South Yorkshire Police have said. The sow, boar and two piglets have repeatedly dug up ground near graves at St Gerard's church in Thrybergh. Father Desmond Sexton, from the church, previously...
