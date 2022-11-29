Read full article on original website
‘Chaotic’: Councils slash emergency help for poorest to just 98p per head
Emergency local council help for families in crisis has been slashed to just 98p per head, while 14 million people have nowhere to turn after schemes were axed altogether.New research by poverty campaigners has exposed how badly funded and “chaotic” local welfare schemes are failing to reach residents in need, even as the cost of living crisis grows.It reveals that help with emergencies such as a lack of clothing or furniture, or a broken washing machine, has plunged by a quarter to only 98p per head in England – with one Conservative-run authority spending just 2p.In stark contrast, councils...
BBC
Thurrock: Council with £469m budget gap 'took risks'
The chief finance officer of a council facing a £469m hole in its budget was warned by independent experts about the "unprecedented" risks being taken with public money. Thurrock Council's shortfall is one of the largest ever reported by a UK local authority. Sean Clark, the council's corporate director...
BBC
Income tax hike for high earners backed by Plaid Cymru
Major income tax rises for high earners have been backed by Plaid Cymru politicians, BBC Wales has learned. A majority of its Members of the Senedd (MS) voted for a 4p in the pound increase for people earning more than £50,000 and a 5p hike for those bringing in more than £150,000.
BBC
Isle of Man social housing tenants face 5% rent rise in April
People living in public sector housing on the Isle of Man will be getting a 5% rent increase in April, the government has said. The "unavoidable" rise is due to the increased cost of maintaining the properties, it added. The increases, which will be based on property size, will range...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Universal Credit and PIP claimants to receive one-off Christmas bonus at beginning of December
Claimants of a string of benefits, including Universal Credit and PIP, are to get a one-off Christmas bonus from the DWP. A sum of £10 will be paid to bank accounts to help with costs during the festive season. The bonus is in addition to claimants' normal payments, and...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Water firms’ debts since privatisation hit £54bn as Ofwat refuses to impose limits
Customers pay on average 20% of their bill towards servicing debt and rewarding shareholders, says CMA
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Almost two thirds of unpaid carers ‘have given up work or reduced hours’
Almost two thirds of unpaid carers have had to stop working or reduce their hours so they can continue caring, research suggests.Unpaid carers are relying on food banks and loans as they struggle to afford essentials and to pay bills, according to a survey for the Carers Trust.The charity said people who care for loved ones are experiencing “unprecedented financial hardship” as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.With little ability to work, unpaid carers simply cannot boost their earnings to meet the cost-of-living crisisCarers Trust’s chief executive, Kirsty McHughA “double whammy” of a lack of financial support and struggling local services is...
BBC
West Suffolk Hospital's plans for replacement are approved
Plans for a new, larger hospital to replace one deemed "past its use-by date" have been given the go-ahead. The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) wants to build a new hospital to replace the current one in Bury St Edmunds which was built in the 1970s. West Suffolk Council's...
BBC
Anglesey: Shop hit by bridge closure demands financial help
Businesses affected by the closure of one of two bridges between Anglesey and the mainland "need financial support now", a shop owner has said. The Menai suspension bridge was shut to all traffic last month over safety concerns. A pet shop owner said it had left some businesses on the...
BBC
Fall in Scottish GP numbers hugely worrying, BMA says
A 3% fall in the number of full-time GPs in Scotland is "hugely worrying" according to the BMA, as capacity dips to its lowest level since 2009. It comes amid a looming winter NHS crisis which the health secretary has warned could be the worst on record. A GP workforce...
‘Nearly 600,000 people’ in UK have had long Covid for at least two years
Nearly 600,000 people in the UK with long Covid are likely to have first had the virus at least two years ago, new figures suggest.A total of 2.2 million people across the country are currently estimated to be suffering from long Covid, or 3.4% of the population.This includes 594,000 who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 24 months previously.The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to November 6.An estimated 2.2...
BBC
Therese Coffey: Long ambulance waits 'not right, not acceptable'
Health Secretary Steve Barclay “will be absolutely laser-like focused” on ambulance wait times, former deputy PM and health secretary Therese Coffey has said. The Suffolk Coastal MP, who is now environment secretary, said she knew how much rural communities were "let down by ambulance services", adding that it needed to be "fixed" and "sorted".
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
Telecoms firms investigated for failing to warn UK customers of price rises
Ofcom inquiry follows complaints over lack of information on annual mid-contract price rises
BBC
Nexperia Newport national security sale 'could take years'
The sale of Nexperia's site in Newport could take "years" according to Wales' first minister. The Chinese-owned company was ordered by UK ministers to sell its 86% stake in the Newport site, due to national security concerns. Mark Drakeford said it would be for the UK government to provide any...
Disabled care home residents evicted in charity’s dispute with councils
Exclusive: Leonard Cheshire says it can no longer afford to subsidise care services inadequately funded by councils
BBC
Stormont pay cut bill being fast-tracked through Westminster
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will "act rapidly" to cut assembly members' wages once new legislation takes effect. He was speaking as MPs debated a bill that will give him powers to impose a pay cut. The Executive Formation Bill is being fast-tracked through Parliament. Chris Heaton-Harris...
