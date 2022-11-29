Nearly 600,000 people in the UK with long Covid are likely to have first had the virus at least two years ago, new figures suggest.A total of 2.2 million people across the country are currently estimated to be suffering from long Covid, or 3.4% of the population.This includes 594,000 who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 24 months previously.The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to November 6.An estimated 2.2...

5 HOURS AGO