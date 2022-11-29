There may have been bigger shocks at this World Cup but Australia became the first underdog to strike a knockout blow against one of the favourites. Ranked 10th in the world, Denmark contrived to finish fourth in a group containing the Socceroos and Tunisia. The side who led in the Euro 2020 semi-final were never in front in this World Cup and go out embarrassingly early, with one point and one goal to show for their trip to Qatar.Yet if they are underachievers, Australia’s endearing overachievers advance fair and square. They came to Qatar as one of the least...

21 HOURS AGO