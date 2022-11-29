Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
Standalone drug plans broached for frail seniors in community-based care
Patient advocates are pressing Congress to use the lame duck session to give standalone Medicare drug coverage to some senior citizens who qualify for nursing-level care. Why it matters: The "fix" would make up for how the Inflation Reduction Act's drug price controls stopped short of applying to the PACE Program, a comprehensive care alternative to nursing homes.
money.com
Money Then & Now: The Affordable Care Act and the rising cost of health
We just launched Money Archives, a new experience where we're digitizing decades of our print Money magazines. This is the fifth and final article in a series of stories that examine how personal finance — and our coverage of it — has evolved over time. Back in 2010,...
The Modern Medicare Agency Offers Expert Advice on Medicare Plans
The Modern Medicare Agency , an independent insurance agency, helps people across NY choose the best and most affordable Medicare plans. After researching various advantage insurance plans, I felt frustrated and stressed. Mr. Barrett. came to the rescue. He was readily available to address all my concerns. I'm a very...
Consumer Reports.org
The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage
If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
calmatters.network
Big Medicare changes on the horizon
Those enrolled in Medicare could see some big changes in coming months. Out-of-pocket costs for a month’s supply of insulin will be capped at $35, and vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be free beginning Jan. 1, 2023. And for the first time ever, the health care program will be able to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers to lower the price of some of the costliest, brand-name drugs.
Reasons to Get a Caregiver For Your Parents
Watching your parents get older can be really hard. For this reason, it is often challenging to figure out when it is time to step in and offer help. Even harder is figuring out when you need to get a caregiver for your parents. Many adult children try to help as much as they can, but it isn’t often enough.
CNBC
Millions suffer from long Covid — and it costs them $9,000 a year in health-care expenses, on average
Annual medical costs associated with long Covid are estimated to be around $9,000 a year, on average. Long Covid is a chronic illness that results from a Covid-19 infection. There are hundreds of potential symptoms, which can be debilitating for many people. Treatment largely consists of symptom management, since there's...
MedicalXpress
Survey shows importance of supporting family caregivers
Research shows caregiving can take a significant emotional, physical and financial toll on a person. "Family caregiving is an incredibly intensive and time consuming experience," said Lucille Carriere, Ph.D., psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. "We typically see this in more complex medical diagnoses, such as dementia, where we see a lot...
NIH Director's Blog
Make Yourself a Priority, Too: Tips for Caregivers
Caregiving can be rewarding, but difficult. Learn how you can put yourself back on the priority list. Share this infographic and help spread the word about caring for yourself while caring for others. Click on the social media icons above, or copy and paste the URL and post it to your account (Twitter, Facebook, etc.).
Medical News Today
Is bipolar a disability? Eligibility and how to claim
Bipolar disorder causes significant shifts in mood, making work difficult. For this reason, the Americans with Disabilities Act always considers bipolar disorder a disability. However, the Social Security Administration sometimes does not. This prevents some people with bipolar disorder from accessing disability benefits. This article is about bipolar disorder (BD)...
KevinMD.com
What being a hospice volunteer taught me about health care
The finality of death is a powerful teacher. For some patients, being diagnosed with a terminal illness is an experience that lends a tremendous shift in perspective and newfound authenticity. This can be instructive to them and the people around them. As psychologist Charles Garfield says, “The living have much to learn from the dying.”
Medical News Today
What to know about the four levels of hospice care
Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
Phys.org
Is your child in a center-based day care? Research shows no need for concerns about behavioral issues
Previous research indicates that extensive time in early center-based day care is correlated with high levels of behavior problems in young children. However, the validity of this work has been controversial and its relevance outside of the United States has been called into question. Now, new research has used longitudinal...
infomeddnews.com
Why Nursing Home Care May Not Be The Best Option For Your Senior
Senior care is one of the most daunting concerns for American families. As the elderly lose independence over the years, their loved ones face difficult decisions regarding caregiving. Although moving a parent to a nursing home sounds painful, many people do it with good intentions. The idea is to ensure that your loved one gets round-the-clock care and expert medical attention. A nursing home provides more than home-based care in this context. But you must be aware of the downsides of the decision because a lot more may come to light if you scratch the surface. Let us explain why nursing home care may not be the best option for your senior.
psychologytoday.com
Navigating the Medical World With a Chronic Illness
Knowing the practical implications of entering the medical world as a patient can improve one’s quality of life immeasurably. Chronic illness entails nurturing a tolerance for waiting, choosing appropriate doctors, and building a network of nonmedical support. Achieving balance between managing one’s illness and enjoying other activities in life...
Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care
Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.
healthcareguys.com
Use Of Chatbots In Healthcare – Benefits And Risks
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered conversational programs known as chatbots answer user inquiries using formulas. They are regarded as cutting-edge customer connection technologies. Healthcare chatbots are a vital complement to care delivery since they can be available round-the-clock, day and night. Chatbots with AI capabilities can help evaluate patients and direct them...
