Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Standalone drug plans broached for frail seniors in community-based care

Patient advocates are pressing Congress to use the lame duck session to give standalone Medicare drug coverage to some senior citizens who qualify for nursing-level care. Why it matters: The "fix" would make up for how the Inflation Reduction Act's drug price controls stopped short of applying to the PACE Program, a comprehensive care alternative to nursing homes.
InsuranceNewsNet

The Modern Medicare Agency Offers Expert Advice on Medicare Plans

The Modern Medicare Agency , an independent insurance agency, helps people across NY choose the best and most affordable Medicare plans. After researching various advantage insurance plans, I felt frustrated and stressed. Mr. Barrett. came to the rescue. He was readily available to address all my concerns. I'm a very...
Consumer Reports.org

The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage

If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
CONNECTICUT STATE
calmatters.network

Big Medicare changes on the horizon

Those enrolled in Medicare could see some big changes in coming months. Out-of-pocket costs for a month’s supply of insulin will be capped at $35, and vaccines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be free beginning Jan. 1, 2023. And for the first time ever, the health care program will be able to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers to lower the price of some of the costliest, brand-name drugs.
Shelley Wenger

Reasons to Get a Caregiver For Your Parents

Watching your parents get older can be really hard. For this reason, it is often challenging to figure out when it is time to step in and offer help. Even harder is figuring out when you need to get a caregiver for your parents. Many adult children try to help as much as they can, but it isn’t often enough.
MedicalXpress

Survey shows importance of supporting family caregivers

Research shows caregiving can take a significant emotional, physical and financial toll on a person. "Family caregiving is an incredibly intensive and time consuming experience," said Lucille Carriere, Ph.D., psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. "We typically see this in more complex medical diagnoses, such as dementia, where we see a lot...
NIH Director's Blog

Make Yourself a Priority, Too: Tips for Caregivers

Caregiving can be rewarding, but difficult. Learn how you can put yourself back on the priority list. Share this infographic and help spread the word about caring for yourself while caring for others. Click on the social media icons above, or copy and paste the URL and post it to your account (Twitter, Facebook, etc.).
Medical News Today

Is bipolar a disability? Eligibility and how to claim

Bipolar disorder causes significant shifts in mood, making work difficult. For this reason, the Americans with Disabilities Act always considers bipolar disorder a disability. However, the Social Security Administration sometimes does not. This prevents some people with bipolar disorder from accessing disability benefits. This article is about bipolar disorder (BD)...
KevinMD.com

What being a hospice volunteer taught me about health care

The finality of death is a powerful teacher. For some patients, being diagnosed with a terminal illness is an experience that lends a tremendous shift in perspective and newfound authenticity. This can be instructive to them and the people around them. As psychologist Charles Garfield says, “The living have much to learn from the dying.”
Medical News Today

What to know about the four levels of hospice care

Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
infomeddnews.com

Why Nursing Home Care May Not Be The Best Option For Your Senior

Senior care is one of the most daunting concerns for American families. As the elderly lose independence over the years, their loved ones face difficult decisions regarding caregiving. Although moving a parent to a nursing home sounds painful, many people do it with good intentions. The idea is to ensure that your loved one gets round-the-clock care and expert medical attention. A nursing home provides more than home-based care in this context. But you must be aware of the downsides of the decision because a lot more may come to light if you scratch the surface. Let us explain why nursing home care may not be the best option for your senior.
psychologytoday.com

Navigating the Medical World With a Chronic Illness

Knowing the practical implications of entering the medical world as a patient can improve one’s quality of life immeasurably. Chronic illness entails nurturing a tolerance for waiting, choosing appropriate doctors, and building a network of nonmedical support. Achieving balance between managing one’s illness and enjoying other activities in life...
Luke Fitzpatrick

Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care

Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.
healthcareguys.com

Use Of Chatbots In Healthcare – Benefits And Risks

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered conversational programs known as chatbots answer user inquiries using formulas. They are regarded as cutting-edge customer connection technologies. Healthcare chatbots are a vital complement to care delivery since they can be available round-the-clock, day and night. Chatbots with AI capabilities can help evaluate patients and direct them...
