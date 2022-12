Once the opening-game jitters were out of the way, Owensboro Catholic’s high-intensity effort and hard-nosed defense helped the Lady Aces capture a 49-31 basketball victory over visiting Castle (Ind.) on Monday at the Sportscenter.

Karmin Riley scored a game-high 14 points for Catholic (1-0), which used a 12-0 run to overcome an early five-point deficit late in the first quarter and never trailed again.