Effective: 2022-12-01 04:05:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .The passage of a large, long period west northwest swell (300- 310 degrees) will produce advisory level surf today and Friday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves building 15 to 22 feet along north- facing shores, and waves 9 to 16 feet along west-facing shores, during the peak of the swell tonight and Friday. * WHERE...North and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for the north-facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

4 HOURS AGO