ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

MLB free agency tracker: Jose Abreu heads to Astros; Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo

Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. There was a brief flurry of free agent action on Tuesday, as players had until 4 p.m. ET to accept or decline the one-year qualifying offer. Twelve of the 14 players who received a qualifying offer declined it (most of those choices for the likes of Aaron Judge and Trea Turner were unsurprising). But two players -- Joc Pederson of the Giants and Martín Pérez of the Rangers -- accepted the one-year, $19.65M deal.
Yardbarker

Report: Astros in Discussion with Free-Agent Catcher Contreras

The Houston Astros were reportedly close to trading José Urquidy for Willson Contreras at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but owner Jim Crane nixed the deal at the last minute. Now Astros are back in on the All-Star catcher this winter. The two parties are in discussion,...
HOUSTON, TX
WOWK

Texans brace for Deshaun Watson’s return with Browns

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson was a star with the Houston Texans. Then he became disgruntled and later disgraced. After sitting out an entire season, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. There, he has missed most of another as punishment amid sexual misconduct allegations. Come Sunday, he’ll be...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy