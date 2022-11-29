Read full article on original website
Beat writers split on outcome between Syracuse and Notre Dame
Syracuse's losing streak hit three in a 29-point blowout loss at No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night. The Orange struggled shooting for all 40 minutes, recording their fewest amount of points since a November 2019 loss against Virginia. No SU player reached double-digit points, with Joe Girard III held scoreless for the second time in his career, and Judah Mintz going 3-of-16 from the field.
Syracuse’s former top receiver Courtney Jackson enters transfer portal
Syracuse wide receiver Courtney Jackson announced on Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal via Twitter. Despite being a graduate student next year, he will have two years of eligibility left due to the extra year the NCAA granted to athletes following the COVID-19 pandemic.
What to know about Syracuse’s Elite 8 opponent Vermont
Giona Leibold's 83rd-minute goal against Cornell gave Syracuse a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 — the year the Orange advanced to the Final Four. Both two tournament wins this year have been one-goal matches with clutch goals at the end of regulation or in overtime.
Lack of secondary scoring hurts Syracuse in thrashing against No. 16 Illinois
It was a three-minute, 36-second stretch midway through the second half that sealed Syracuse's fate Tuesday night at No. 16 Illinois. The Fighting Illini, already up 11 with eight minutes left, hit a...
SU’s special teams unit succeeds in young 2022 season
With Syracuse tied 2-2 against St. Lawrence early in the second period, Sarah Marchand pulled down an attacker and was called for a holding penalty. Syracuse faced a man-down situation for the second time in the game.
2 Syracuse players earn weekly CHA honors
After back-to-back wins against Post over the weekend, two Syracuse players earned College Hockey America honors. Junior forward Sarah Thompson won CHA Forward of the Week for the second time, while freshman Maya D'Arcy won Defenseman of the Week. Both were key contributors in Syracuse's wins, outscoring Post 16-1 over the two-game stretch.
‘We got a lesson’: Mintz, Girard combine for 3-of-19 shooting in 73-44 loss to No. 16 Illinois
It didn't matter that No. 16 Illinois came out flat, unable to score for the first two and a half minutes. Head coach Jim Boeheim called them one of the best offensive teams Syracuse is going to play. SU could play defense for only so long, even if Illinois finished the game shooting 35.8% from the field and 11-for-39 on 3-pointers.
ACC/SEC Challenge to start in 2023-24 season
The Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men's and women's basketball earlier today. The contests between both conferences will begin in the 2023-24...
Georgia Woolley’s strong shooting, ball-handling makes her key offensive piece
Georgia Woolley scored 24 points in a Queensland State League game matched up against Stephanie Reid. Reid had just finished her collegiate career under Felisha Legette-Jack at Buffalo, and knew the Bulls could use a player like Woolley. Reid called her former coach after the game, telling her to heavily recruit Woolley.
Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 16 Illinois
Syracuse is now on an early-season, two-game skid following a close loss to St. John's and an emotionally charged, one-point loss to Bryant. The Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first half and held on despite efforts from Justin Taylor after Judah Mintz's ejection. That was against Group of 5 opponents, and SU's next opponent, No. 16 Illinois, provides its first real test of the season.
Large franchises like Popeyes are harming local Syracuse businesses
I won't lie, I joined the mass of Syracuse University students who flocked to the newest addition to the Marshall Street storefronts — Popeye's — soon after its opening in early November. With its sign emblazoned in Syracuse orange, and fried chicken that will no doubt be a late-night fixture for many students, the restaurant will definitely be a hit. But it's important to consider the effect that companies like Popeye's have on local businesses in Syracuse.
Check out these 10 events in the Syracuse area this week
Stop by the Shaffer Art Building to browse through the Art Market, which will feature student-made ceramics, prints, jewelry and more. Hosted by The Shaped Clay Society and Command Print, the sale will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Josh Walls highlights women of color in SU community with Black and Gold pageant
When Josh Walls was growing up in Philadelphia, he loved watching "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The award-winning TV show was a source of entertainment for many people, but for Walls, it was something more — the inspiration for his lifelong dream of attending law school.
Support The Daily Orange on Giving Tuesday
The Daily Orange has always been a learning institution for students and a tool for the community. The student staff represents the heart of The D.O., providing essential journalism to Syracuse University and the city that surrounds it. As the year comes to a close and we take stock of...
Student organizations struggle to manage fiscal obstacles with new tier system
Senior Simone Bellot has yet to see a student organization experience a large increase in access to funding in her four years at Syracuse University. Four "funding tiers" dictate how much money the over 300...
Jingle bell rock out at these 4 concerts this weekend
Three musicians from central New York join forces under the name King Squiddy and the Sethlapods at the Lost Horizon this weekend. Seth Panebianco, the band's bassist and vocalist, formed the group alongside guitarist Chris Watson and drummer Evan Gray. The show is open to attendees 16 years old and older.
Deck out your dorm for the holiday season with these festive decorations
Celebrating the holidays away from home poses unique challenges for many. Where can you get decorations that both fit within a college student's budget and fit inside a dorm room? How can you maintain the essence of the holiday season in the midst of the stress of final exams and projects?
SU drama students bring ‘The Little Mermaid’ to Syracuse Stage for holiday season
Melissa Rain Anderson has directed four stage productions of Disney's The Little Mermaid, so this time she wanted to do something different. "(In) every production, we have built upon new themes and new artistic...
In midst of increased mass shootings nationwide, SPD, SU remain vigilant
Since 1966, there have been nine mass shootings on college campuses, with six taking place in the last 15 years. Since the start of the 21st century, shootings on college campuses have risen...
SA presents bill aiming to increase student voter engagement
Syracuse University's Student Association is considering a new initiative that motivates students to register to vote. President David Bruen and Board of Elections Chair Otto Sutton presented a new initiative, which would place a...
