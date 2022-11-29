To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse is now on an early-season, two-game skid following a close loss to St. John’s and an emotionally charged, one-point loss to Bryant. The Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first half and held on despite efforts from Justin Taylor after Judah Mintz’s ejection. That was against Group of 5 opponents, and SU’s next opponent, No. 16 Illinois, provides its first real test of the season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO