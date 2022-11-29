Read full article on original website
Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Jose Abreu
Here's a look at a projected 2023 Opening Day starting lineup for the Houston Astros, after they signed 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu Monday afternoon.
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency tracker: Jose Abreu heads to Astros; Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. There was a brief flurry of free agent action on Tuesday, as players had until 4 p.m. ET to accept or decline the one-year qualifying offer. Twelve of the 14 players who received a qualifying offer declined it (most of those choices for the likes of Aaron Judge and Trea Turner were unsurprising). But two players -- Joc Pederson of the Giants and Martín Pérez of the Rangers -- accepted the one-year, $19.65M deal.
Astros Introduce New First Baseman José Abreu
The Astros made their free agent signing of José Abreu official last night and introduced him to the Houston media today. Abreu will wear number 79 for the Astros like he did with the White Sox.
Where Cubs could look for 1B with Abreu joining Astros
The latest domino on the free agent first base market fell Monday as longtime White Sox slugger José Abreu agreed to a three-year deal with the Astros. Which leaves one less prominent option for the Cubs as they look to address a major need in their lineup. Abreu looked...
New York Yankees a favorite among execs to land Carlos Correa in MLB free agency
Among a dozen executives and league insiders, the New York Yankees are a popular choice to secure the services of
Yardbarker
Marlins Reportedly Sign Former Red Sox Minor Leaguer To Free Agent Deal
Hartlieb spent the 2022 season with the Worcester Red Sox and compiled a 3-6 record across 40 appearances, including three starts. The right-handed pitcher put together a 5.16 ERA across 61 innings pitched to go along with 64 strikeouts. The 28-year-old has bounced around teams throughout his professional career to...
Yardbarker
Report: Astros in Discussion with Free-Agent Catcher Contreras
The Houston Astros were reportedly close to trading José Urquidy for Willson Contreras at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but owner Jim Crane nixed the deal at the last minute. Now Astros are back in on the All-Star catcher this winter. The two parties are in discussion,...
Report: Astros agree to deal with longtime Sox 1B Abreu
When the White Sox open the 2023 season in Houston, José Abreu will still be in the lineup that day. Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, has agreed to a deal with the Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported the two...
FOX Sports
Slugging Abreu joins Astros team looking to repeat as champs
HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu has spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Chicago White Sox, but Astros owner Jim Crane isn’t worried about how the newly signed first baseman will fit in with his teammates in Houston. “José pulled out his phone last night and...
