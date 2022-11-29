Read full article on original website
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much More
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the Kids
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
Kingsport Times-News
Man accused in crash with THP cruiser previously pled to vehicular homicide
ELIZABETHTON — A man who had pled guilty in 2017 to vehicular homicide in a head-on collision was reported to be the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed head-on into a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle over the weekend. A preliminary crash report by the THP said charges are...
Johnson City Press
Investigators identify suspect in Dollar General fires
NORTON – Norton and Coeburn police investigators say they have a suspect in two fires at Dollar General stores in the two locations. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Monday that a male juvenile was identified through security camera recordings as a suspect in the fire that has left the Norton Dollar General closed since Friday.
wcyb.com
Mugshot released of teen accused of murdering brother, grandmother in Greene County
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The mugshot has been released of a 16-year-old juvenile accused of killing his brother and grandmother with a hammer in Greene County. Jordan Allen will be tried as an adult following a decision by a Greene County judge last month. Allen has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton authorities said an incident on Oakmont Drive overnight Thursday left a man dead. Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) Major Jerry Bradley told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to reports of a vehicle “driving up and down the road revving its engine” on Oakmont Drive at 12:03 a.m. “While officers were […]
JCPD lawsuit: Still at large ‘Voe’ called 911 with officers outside his door holding warrant
Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 has obtained three 911 calls from May 5, 2021 placed by “Robert Voe” (pseudonym) as Johnson City Police stood outside his locked apartment door attempting to arrest him on a sealed federal warrant. That unsuccessful arrest attempt is one key to a federal lawsuit former U.S. Attorney Kateri “Kat” Dahl […]
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
supertalk929.com
Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia
Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
wymt.com
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
Firearms, narcotics recovered following pursuit in Richlands
RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)–Two people are in custody following a pursuit in Richlands. According to the Richlands Police Department Facebook Page, officers responded to a call of a possible breaking and entering in progress on Orange Street. When officers arrived, a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle and […]
wcyb.com
Charges pending following shooting in Big Stone Gap pharmacy parking lot, police say
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Big Stone Gap pharmacy, according to police. Officers arrived to the parking lot of Big Stone Economy Drug on Sunday afternoon and discovered a male victim had been shot. Police said the suspect went into the back door Curklin's restaurant and the restaurant was evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD seeks public's help in weekend shooting investigation
The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Sunday. According to the JCPD, an orange vehicle was seen leaving the area after shots were fired into a home in the 500 block of Robinson Drive. Police were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday.
wymt.com
Va. town police chief moving on in career
HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi is wishing the best for its police chief. On Wednesday, the town posted on Facebook that Chief Bobby Edwards is leaving his position as he moves on in his career. “He also was very instrumental in bringing the Haysi Police Department into...
Kingsport Times-News
Man arrested after downtown Big Stone Gap shooting
BIG STONE GAP — A downtown Big Stone Gap restaurant was evacuated Sunday after a shooting suspect ran into the building. According to Big Stone Gap Police Chief Steve Hamm, police received a dispatch call of a shooting around 1:35 p.m. at Big Stone Economy Drug parking lot on East Fifth Street. The officers found one victim, Hamm said, and the victim’s condition was not known Sunday.
Juvenile suspected in 2 SWVA Dollar General fires within 2 hours
Police are investigating two different fires at Southwest Virginia Dollar General stores last Friday, and investigators say a juvenile is suspected of starting both.
DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport couple found dead in home from gunshot wounds
KINGSPORT — A married Kingsport couple in their mid-60s was found dead Tues- day morning, and police said the two died from gunshots. In a news release from Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, Patton said patrol officers and detectives shortly after 9 a.m. “responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Idle Hour Road in Kingsport in reference to the discovery of two deceased adults who were found by a family member.”
wcyb.com
Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
