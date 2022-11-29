Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, November 18. Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear. Shardae Calton, 27, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., police, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, specifically in Southern and Central United States. Captain Scott Harwell, of the Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, said authorities in Arkansas believe these thefts are linked to an out-of-state ring.
arkadelphian.com
Nevada County crash leaves 1 dead
A Lafayette County man was killed Monday in a car crash near Rosston. John P. Rogers, 51, of Buckner, was killed in the Nov. 28 accident. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, Rogers was westbound on U.S. Highway 278 in a 2014 Nissan Altima. Near the highway’s junction with state Highway 53, Rogers “traveled off the south side of the highway into the ditch” and collided with a tree, the report states.
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
Students were sheltered in place at three public schools in Minden Tuesday afternoon while the Minden Police Department pursued four individuals after shots were fired on Talton Street.
KSLA
Gunshots lead to school lockdowns in Minden; 2 arrested for suspected involvement
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Gunshots were heard in broad daylight in Minden, leading to the schools in the area to lock down. On Nov. 29, a Minden Police Department (MPD) lieutenant heard several shots being fired near the area of Talton Street. The schools in the area were placed on lockdown.
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem is facing life in prison if convicted of the murder in the death of 17-year-old Ulises...
ktoy1047.com
Man who threatened mayors arrested again
62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
49 Arrested During Turkey Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 11/28
Thank goodness Bowie County arrests were down quite a bit last week, I guess most criminals decided to take a few days off. There were a total of 49 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 19 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 30 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. It's your Happy Turkey Day report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 21 - 27, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
KNOE TV8
UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
magnoliareporter.com
John Cooper
John Cooper, 69, of Magnolia passed away Monday night, November 28, 2022, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC, in Magnolia.
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 active cases decline in region
New COVID-19 cases trended downward in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434. Total Active Cases: 22. Down two since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,308. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up by six in Ouachita County
COVID-19 cases were up by six in Ouachita County, and by one in Columbia and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,437. Total Active...
KTBS
Police seek shooter in Texarkana attempted robbery
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas. It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave. Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
Bond set at $30k for suspect in Arkansas roadside shooting
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, bond was set at $30K for Thomas Jerry, 71, who is facing felony charges of first-degree battery following a roadside shooting incident. The shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon. Chief investigator for the Union County Sherriff’s Office, Captain Jeff Stinson, said that the shooting victim, […]
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 30, 2022: Almost 170 years old, with the dodransbicentennial looming
Columbia County is nearing the 170th anniversary – the “septdecacentennial” of its creation -- on Saturday, December 17. The county was created by an act of the Arkansas Legislature as the 56th of Arkansas’ 75 counties, from land borrowed from parts of Hempstead, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties. This means the county’s 175th anniversary – the dodransbicentennial – will be here soon enough. Five years out, there’s plenty of time to plan something really spectacular. Mid-December is a difficult time of year to schedule any major public event. But a 175th birthday is something that’s so big that a whole year of events and activities between December 17, 2026 and December 17, 2027 should be scheduled. A 175th birthday theme for the 2027 Magnolia Blossom Festival. Speakers and celebrations of Columbia County history in our schools during the spring and fall of 2027. Major fundraising activities to give the new South Arkansas Heritage Museum a boost. The commissioning of a book, film or public art installation celebrating our heritage. Collecting private funds for a permanent structure or park to commemorate the 175th anniversary. There are many possibilities. We don’t necessarily want to volunteer someone to lead this task, but the creation of a special board by the Columbia County government would be a good place to start.
magnoliareporter.com
Jodene “JoJo” Randolph Gilfillian
Jodene “JoJo” Randolph Gilfillian, 88, of Magnolia passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at the CHI St. Vincent Health System in Hot Springs. Jodene was born on October 24, 1934 in Sulphur Bluff, TX. She retired after 20 years from CMC Steel. She was a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, the Magnolia Riding Club and the Cowboy Cowgirls Reunion. She was a time for teh Chuck Wagon Races in Idabel, OK in 1991-92, and an avid rodeo fan. She loved and lived for her grandchildren, along with her nephews and nieces.
KSLA
Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Nov. 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Instituted in 2006, the day encourages users to get the help they need and educate the public about the effects of the drug. Ninety percent of those seeking help at River Ridge Treatment Center in southwest Arkansas are being...
KSLA
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street. Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.
