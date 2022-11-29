Columbia County is nearing the 170th anniversary – the “septdecacentennial” of its creation -- on Saturday, December 17. The county was created by an act of the Arkansas Legislature as the 56th of Arkansas’ 75 counties, from land borrowed from parts of Hempstead, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties. This means the county’s 175th anniversary – the dodransbicentennial – will be here soon enough. Five years out, there’s plenty of time to plan something really spectacular. Mid-December is a difficult time of year to schedule any major public event. But a 175th birthday is something that’s so big that a whole year of events and activities between December 17, 2026 and December 17, 2027 should be scheduled. A 175th birthday theme for the 2027 Magnolia Blossom Festival. Speakers and celebrations of Columbia County history in our schools during the spring and fall of 2027. Major fundraising activities to give the new South Arkansas Heritage Museum a boost. The commissioning of a book, film or public art installation celebrating our heritage. Collecting private funds for a permanent structure or park to commemorate the 175th anniversary. There are many possibilities. We don’t necessarily want to volunteer someone to lead this task, but the creation of a special board by the Columbia County government would be a good place to start.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO