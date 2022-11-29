Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters mopping up house fire in Selah
Firefighters were mopping up a fire that destroyed part of a home at 80 Pond Road in Selah on Wednesday evening. The fire, which started around 4 p.m., heavily damaged the second floor of the home. Information on the cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured wasn’t immediately...
House fire restricts traffic on Yakima quarry
YAKIMA, Wash. - A two-story home is on fire in a quarry at 80 Pond Road, according to John Shipley with the Selah Fire Department. No injuries have been reported at this time, but no comment is available regarding the status of the house. Pond Road is restricted to in-and-out...
Yakima fire causes estimated $100,000 in damages
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Fire Department (YFD) crews responded to a structure fire around 6 a.m. on November 29, on the 900 block of South 80th Avenue. Firefighters arrived on scene to see heavy fire coming from a downstairs bedroom window. After confirming that everyone was out of the house, firefighters...
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles in run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas...
Three trucks, one bus collide in blocking I-90 crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Interstate 90 was completely blocked around milepost 73 for over three hours while a multi-car crash covered all of the lanes. Washington State Patrol reports that three trucks and a bus were involved in the crash caused by a driver following too closely. A 64-year-old...
City of Yakima settles lawsuit over dangerous intersection crash for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima’s insurance company is paying out a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit claiming poor road design and the city’s lack of action to correct it led to a crash that permanently injured a Yakima man. In the fall of 2015, Mario Garcia, Jr. was struck by another driver while trying to cross Fruitvale...
Yakima yard waste collection extended until December 12
YAKIMA, Wash.- Still waiting for those last few leaves to fall? The City of Yakima is extending its yard waste collection service through Monday, December 12. The collection service was originally set to end on Wednesday, November 30. "Due to the unusual warm weather this year, much of the foliage...
Yakima's Habitat for Humanity celebrates 199th home built
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima's Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the completion of its 199th home build with a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, November 30, at 3 p.m. The home at 2912 West Arlington Avenue in Yakima will be handed over to the Iniguez family just in time for the Holidays. According...
Meals on Wheels for Pets asking for pet food donations in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA VALLEY, Wash. — As the price of pet care increases, some seniors omit food or medication for themselves in order to care for their pet, often their only companion, according to Valley Wide Cooperative. That’s why the Meals on Wheels for Pets program is in the Yakima Valley through the end of the year.
YPD searching for missing 17-year-old
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 17-year-old missing juvenile. Jeniffer Arevalo is 5'6" tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen Arevalo or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to...
UPDATE: I-90 reopened after crashes, winter weather
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- NONSTOP LOCAL WEATHER ALERT:. I-90 is now reopened for traffic in both directions from Ellensburg to Cle Elum. According to the Washington Department of Transportation chains are required for driving in the area. UPDATE:. I-90 West is expected to open around 2 p.m. on November 30. According to...
Benton County: Security Issues Plaguing Old KGH
(Kennewick, WA) -- It's been a headache. Benton County says ever since they closed on buying the old Kennewick General Hospital to convert it into an in-patient treatment and mental health recovery center, it's been subject to increasingly severe break-ins and vandalism. It was on November 1st, that Benton County closed escrow on the purchase of the old Kennewick General Hospital property and other buildings off 900 South Auburn St. in Kennewick. Since they took possession of the facility, county administrators report $12,000 in flood damage resulting from cut water pipes, 15 broken windows, 5 broken doors, destruction of numerous fixtures, significant clean-up costs from fire extinguishers being inappropriately discharged, and almost daily overtime costs for staff to respond to issues after hours.
Shoveling Snow into the Street is Against the Law
It just snowed and you need to get rid of it. Where do you put it? Well, the street is one option but it's also the option that could get you a ticket. According to the city of Yakima snow removal policies:. Don’t throw snow from your sidewalk or driveway...
Celebration of Life scheduled for former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad who died while on patrol for Bellevue Police
ELLENSBURG - Former Ellensburg resident and Central Washington University graduate Jordan Jackson will soon be memorialized after dying in the line of duty while working as an officer for the Bellevue Police Department. Jackson died after his patrol motorcycle was hit by a car on Bellevue Way in Bellevue on...
Yakima helps support Heintz family with bazaar and silent auction
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima community is rallying around the Heintz family from Naches, after learning their 20-month-old is facing childhood cancer for the second time in his life. Tahner Heintz was diagnosed with ALL leukemia at seven months old. While he went into remission for a short time, at...
DNA leads Utah cold case investigators to dead Yakima man
VERNAL, UT — A man who died in Yakima in 2019 has been identified by DNA as one of two suspects in a Utah murder and rape case from Thanksgiving weekend 1972, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. An army veteran, Gregory Dahl Nickell, was killed near Vernal in 1972 while on a date with a woman, who was then abducted and raped. Two men were reportedly involved in the crime.
Police need help identifying theft, carjacking suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and attempting carjacking, as well as involvement in a hit-and-run, according to YPD. The suspect is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1. Anyone...
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
Yakima humane society joining national empty the shelters "Holiday Hope" event
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Humane Society is joining in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's national "Empty the Shelters: Holiday Hope" pet adoption event from December 1-11. The Yakima Humane Society, located at 2405 West Birchfield Road, will provide fee-waived adoptions for cats and dogs older than seven months and $50 adoptions for animals under seven months.
