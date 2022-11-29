ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Having No Luck In Trying To 'Win Back' Ex-Fiancée Saffire Matos, Claims Source

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qfow_0jQiTJuS00
mega

Gym, tan, reconcile? Though Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appeared to be doing OK since he and ex-fiancée Saffire Matos parted ways over the summer, an insider claimed the Jersey Shore star "has been trying to get her back and is still trying."

However, his modus operandi doesn't seem to be working.

"He posts with a new girl every week and is pictured with different girls all the time. He's posting pics with girls in attempts to make her jealous," the source disclosed. "But in reality, he's leaning on different girls to ease his pain from losing Saffire ."

'JERSEY SHORE' STAR RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO SHARES INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE WITH FANS AFTER WINNING CUSTODY BATTLE

His efforts are going unnoticed, as Matos is happily "focusing on herself" and her business ventures as a lash technician. "If he wants to win her back, he's going to have to make pigs fly," added the source.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2YzY_0jQiTJuS00
mega

Prior to the breakup — which came one year after Ortiz-Magro, 36, popped the question — the MTV alum was arrested for domestic violence, but Matos insisted there was "a lot of misleading information " regarding the ordeal.

The reality star has at least one bright spot in his life, as last month, he was awarded primary physical custody of his and ex Jenn Harley 's 4-year-old daughter, Ariana . Harley was granted custody on certain weekends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZpzA_0jQiTJuS00
mega

The two endured a very rocky relationship with each accusing the other of abuse, but the reality star has tried to clean up his act , even going to rehab for substance abuse.

"This has been one of the hardest years I've ever had to face and I've been through some s**t," he tearfully shared earlier this year. "I f***ed up, I understand and that's part of recovery as well. What matters is that I got through it and I'm gonna continue to get through it and take it one day at a time and I'm gonna own up to my mistakes."

He also put reality television on the back-burner, choosing not to appear in the most recent seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation .

The Sun reported on Ortiz-Magro's desire to reunite with Matos.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi opens up about whether she’d want her children watching her on Jersey Shore. The reality star, known for her over-the-top personality on the MTV series, seems to want to shield her children from her past before she was a mother. In an interview with People, the 34-year-old shared her thoughts and noted […] The post Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Why She Would Never Let Her Kids Watch Jersey Shore appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split

Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch

Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
OK! Magazine

Collin Gosselin Reveals If He Will Ever Reconcile With Mom Kate After Years Of Estrangement

After being at odds for years, Collin Gosselin opened up about his heartbreaking rift with mom Kate Gosselin. In a recent interview, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star explained that their years on the TLC show and in the spotlight had an extremely negative impact on their relationship. "I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart," Collin revealed. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye."THE WAR RAGES...
OK! Magazine

'RHODC' Star Catherine Ommanney Claims She Had Fling With Prince Harry

Royal Rendevous!Weeks before Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated tell-all book, Spare, is set to hit shelves in January, it seems a new revelation surrounding the controversial royal has come to light — his alleged aughts fling with The Real Housewives of D.C. alum, Catherine Ommanney. Earlier this week, the Bravo alum, 50, claimed that she had a short-lived flame with Harry, 38, in the mid-2000s, a factoid she says will likely not be included in the prince’s upcoming tell-all.“I doubt I will be in Harry’s book, as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two,” recalled the TV personality....
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Admits Workaholic Tendencies, Says She Was In 'Pain' For 'Years' Before Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's happily ever after with Ben Affleck made her want to slow down. In a preview shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the "On The Floor" singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where she explained why she let her busy career overtake her life for years before settling down with her now husband and how it inspired her to make new music in the form of her upcoming album, "This Is Me...Now." "Twenty years ago I fell i love with the love of my life and I was working on an album," Lopez revealed, presumably...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Below Deck Down Under' Star Aesha Scott Reveals She Was Nearly Attacked By Gun-Toting Pirates: 'It Was Mass Panic'

Reality star Aesha Scott has been working aboard yachts for over eight years, so needless to say, she has quite a few crazy stories to share. Lucky for us, the Below Deck Down Under star spilled some of her most jaw-dropping experiences during this week's episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.Her tales, which didn't occur while filming the Bravo show, include everything from bizarre encounters to cringeworthy hookups, revealing she's even come face-to-face with real-life pirates while "off the coast of Cuba." The star recounted the latter situation on the show, calling it "so...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez's Son Max Sweetly Naps On Husband Ben Affleck's Shoulder During Holiday Weekend

So much to be thankful for. To correctly celebrate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's first Thanksgiving together with their brood as newlyweds, the Latin pop star shared several snaps and clips with her 337 million Instagram followers. In the early morning of Sunday, November 27, Lopez posted a heartfelt Thanksgiving slideshow, including a sweet photo of her son Max, 14, sleeping on her husband's shoulder during what appeared to be a car ride."This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," the mother-of-two wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." JENNIFER GARNER SPENDS THANKSGIVING VOLUNTEERING WITH HER KIDS AS FRIENDSHIP WITH...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Admits She 'Felt Really Insecure' About Series' Dance Scene

Jenna Ortega has fully immersed herself into the spotlight after starring in Netflix's new hit series, Wednesday. Although the 20-year-old actress already proved to be a star on the rise — with outstanding roles in You, The Fallout, Scream and more — her most recent portrayal of Wednesday Addams truly left a lasting impression.One specific scene from the series that went viral on social media was a clip of Ortega strangely dancing around with absurd, gothic moves during her school dance.SO FETCH! LIZZY CAPLAN ADMITS SHE 'WOULD BE AN IDIOT NOT TO JOIN' POTENTIAL 'MEAN GIRLS' REBOOT"I actually felt really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Celebrates Thanksgiving Without Husband Kody Brown Amid Split Rumors

Dropping hints? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated Thanksgiving without her husband, Kody Brown, amid split rumors. Janelle, 53, took to Instagram on Friday, November 25, to share a photo from her family’s Thanksgiving gathering the evening before. She smiled for the camera alongside her children Savanah Brown, Gabe Brown, Robert Brown, Maddie Brown, Hunter Brown, Logan Brown and his wife, Michelle Petty. Additionally, Kody, 53, and Christine Brown’s son Paedon Brown joined in on the festivities.
OK! Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In New Michael Kors Campaign After Confirming Romance With Pete Davidson: Photos

She's ready for winter! Emily Ratajkowski teamed up with Michael Kors and Ellessee, who created a new line which showcases winter inspired looks — just one day after she and Pete Davidson were spotted at the Knicks game in New York City. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the model! In the new photos, the brunette beauty, 31, sported a striped long-sleeve shirt and pants, in addition to Michael Kors snow boots. As OK! previously reported, the book author and the comedian, 29, have been seeing one another following their splits from Sebastian Bear-McClard and Kim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

160K+
Followers
5K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy