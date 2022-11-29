'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Having No Luck In Trying To 'Win Back' Ex-Fiancée Saffire Matos, Claims Source

mega

Gym, tan, reconcile? Though Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appeared to be doing OK since he and ex-fiancée Saffire Matos parted ways over the summer, an insider claimed the Jersey Shore star "has been trying to get her back and is still trying."

However, his modus operandi doesn't seem to be working.

"He posts with a new girl every week and is pictured with different girls all the time. He's posting pics with girls in attempts to make her jealous," the source disclosed. "But in reality, he's leaning on different girls to ease his pain from losing Saffire ."

His efforts are going unnoticed, as Matos is happily "focusing on herself" and her business ventures as a lash technician. "If he wants to win her back, he's going to have to make pigs fly," added the source.

Prior to the breakup — which came one year after Ortiz-Magro, 36, popped the question — the MTV alum was arrested for domestic violence, but Matos insisted there was "a lot of misleading information " regarding the ordeal.

The reality star has at least one bright spot in his life, as last month, he was awarded primary physical custody of his and ex Jenn Harley 's 4-year-old daughter, Ariana . Harley was granted custody on certain weekends.

The two endured a very rocky relationship with each accusing the other of abuse, but the reality star has tried to clean up his act , even going to rehab for substance abuse.

"This has been one of the hardest years I've ever had to face and I've been through some s**t," he tearfully shared earlier this year. "I f***ed up, I understand and that's part of recovery as well. What matters is that I got through it and I'm gonna continue to get through it and take it one day at a time and I'm gonna own up to my mistakes."

He also put reality television on the back-burner, choosing not to appear in the most recent seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation .

