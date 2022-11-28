Read full article on original website
Benzinga
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SQ, ARGO and USB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Benzinga
Provident Bancorp Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Provident Bancorp To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Provident...
Benzinga
Compass Minerals Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Compass Minerals To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass...
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
Gizmodo
Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing
Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
Benzinga
Emergent Closes Private Placement
**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Emergent Metals Corp. ("Emergent" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange:EMR) announces that it has completed a second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news releases of July 26, September 2, September 28, and October 31, 2022. In connection with the closing of the Second Tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$300,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole transferable common share purchase warrant(a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.26per Share until November 30, 2024, which is 24 months from the date of issuance.
zycrypto.com
BlockFi Has $10 Billion in Assets and Liabilities and 100,000 Creditors: Bankruptcy Filing
The digital asset lender is the latest victim of FTX contagion. BlockFi is planning to lay off two-thirds of its staff in bankruptcy restructuring. Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi and its eight affiliates have disclosed assets and liabilities worth $10 billion and 100,000 creditors in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filed Monday in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The company has blamed its situation on the exposure to the recent collapse of the crypto exchange FTX.
The Flowr Corp. Q3 Revenue Declines 28% YoY, Here Are The Details
The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) released its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. Net revenue was CA$1.8 million, a 28% decrease compared to CA$2.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross loss before fair value adjustments, was CA$1.4 million compared to loss of CA$4.7 million in Q3 2021. Net...
Engadget
Crypto lender BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid FTX fallout
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The move comes just over two weeks after BlockFi suspended all platform activity, including withdrawals, in the wake of crypto exchange FTX's implosion. "Given the lack of clarity on the status of FTX.com, FTX US and Alameda, we are not able to operate business as usual," the company said in an FAQ. Withdrawals remain paused.
astaga.com
Disgraced FTX Founder Says Filing for Bankruptcy Was A Mistake
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founding father of crypto change FTX has been making partial appearances on Twitter and shall be supposedly talking on Wednesday, November 30, in his first public appearance on the New York Occasions’ annual DealBook Summit. A transcript of SBF’s cellphone interview with Tiffany Fong has...
Amazon Must 'Cease And Desist' With Its Retaliation Against Unionization Efforts, Judge Says
The first Amazon warehouse to unionize is located on Staten Island.
nftplazas.com
The Home Depot Files for Web3 Trademarks
There could be another household name readying itself in the emerging world of Web3. The Home Depot has filed for 24 Web3 trademarks covering its name, logo, and brands, according to a tweet by trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis. The trademarks were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Nov 17, 2022.
