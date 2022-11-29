Read full article on original website
Riverside suspect died by suicide after killing 3 people, fleeing with teen, officials say
Girl abandoned at Mojave Desert gas station after dad allegedly beat mom to death, sheriff says
The girl walked into the store at about 11:45 p.m. and told employees that she needed help.
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death
An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
Breaking News: Kelso, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms La Sierra South, California triple homicide suspect shot and killed after police pursuit ends afternoon last Friday.
News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.
San Bernardino’s Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team in Action
Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Community Service and Reentry Division, Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Highland. The goal was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and...
3 sets of human remains found near Kramer Junction, authorities say
An investigation is underway after three sets of human remains were found in the Mojave Desert earlier this month.
2 arrested in stolen moving truck in San Bernardino County
Two people were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies earlier this week after they were found to be driving a stolen U-Haul truck. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. as it was leaving a car wash near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in the town of Phelan. The […]
2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County
A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
Authorities ID man killed by van in Lancaster
LANCASTER – A 28-year-old San Bernardino County man who was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area has been identified, authorities said Tuesday. The victim was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m. Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Hector...
Tire Store Employees Chase Suspected DUI Driver After Parking Lot Collision
A woman who is alleged to have crashed her vehicle into two cars at a Yucca Valley tire shop was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being followed by the shop’s employees. Yesterday (November 29) at around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies received call saying that a woman pulled her car into Fred’s Tire’s, located at 55666 Yucca Trail, in Yucca Valley.
Yucca Valley Traffic collision and rollover injures both drivers on 11/24
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley last Thursday, November 24th resulted in a rollover with injuries for both drivers involved. According to the sheriff’s report, at 6:20pm on the 24th deputies responded to the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Avalon Avenue – they discovered a white Honda Fit driven by Melanie Schneider had collided with a grey Nissan Maxima driven by Jacqueline Burdick. The white Honda Fit had rolled onto its passenger side before coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Buena Vista Drive. The grey Maxima rolled over a stop sign before coming to a rest in the driveway of a nearby residence.
Tesla on autopilot sideswiped in 29 Palms, run off road
A Tesla on autopilot was involved in a collision in in Twentynine Palms on Saturday afternoon (November 26). At around 4:20 p.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a traffic accident near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mantoya Road. The medic engine arrived to find two damaged vehicles, and they provided medical aid to those involved in the collisions. The driver of the the Tesla told San Bernardino County Fire that the car was on autopilot when it was sideswiped by another car.
Victorville neighborhood on alert after brutal broad daylight attack on gardener
A gardener working at a Victorville home was viciously attacked by a wanted felon with a box cutter who was walking in the neighborhood. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Riverview Lane, the Victorville Police Department said in a news release. The homeowner, James...
Rain Showers For Thursday & Friday Morning In The Cajon Pass And The IE Valley
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pacific storm will move into Southern California Thursday morning into Friday morning. This will produce rain showers could be heavy at times for the Inland Empire Valley and the Cajon Pass. A good chance of fog all day and night in the Cajon Pass. No snow for the Cajon Pass during this storm. For more info click on Southern California Weather Force on Facebook.
Breaking News: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road.
