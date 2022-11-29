Did you hear that whip cracking? That’s the sound of Indiana Jones movies switching streaming platforms. In The Last Crusade, when Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) passes a wall carving depicting the “lost ark,” he mumbles “Ark of the Covenant.” Dr. Schneider (Alison Doody) says, “Are you sure?” And Indiana Jones grunts, “pretty sure.” It’s a hilarious understatement and one of the most clever ways a sequel has referenced its predecessor. Indy is pretty sure he knows what the Ark of the Covenant looks like because he was nearly killed trying to find it in Raiders of the Lost Ark. But, can you find Indiana Jones online? Where is Indy streaming? Are you sure or pretty sure?

