Hawaii State

Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande. Monday’s action took place at a park in the Bella Vista neighborhood where some 100 Venezuelans ousted Sunday from a tent camp along the Rio Grande moved to, rather than go to shelters.
What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County

The GOP is locked in a battle with Arizona’s Maricopa County over its handling of the midterm elections, with Republicans claiming voter disenfranchisement and demanding certification delays as election officials vow to move ahead. The campaigns of Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican secretary of state nominee Mark...
UPDATE: Two young girls, dog found safe in Louisiana

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are searching for two girls who went missing Monday along with their golden retriever. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the girls (Abigail and Cecilia Bourg) are 7 and 4. They were last seen at...
Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation,...
