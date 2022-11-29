ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are searching for two girls who went missing Monday along with their golden retriever. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the girls (Abigail and Cecilia Bourg) are 7 and 4. They were last seen at...

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO