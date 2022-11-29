Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Governor Edwards: Prepare for severe weather, beginning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is bracing for severe weather later this week, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) issued a Monday, November 28 news release, urging locals to create a game plan ahead of the storms. The news release said damaging...
ktalnews.com
Tornado Watch in effect through 7 p.m.
Updated 12: 30 p.m. A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch has been issued for several ArkLaTex Louisiana parishes until 7 p.m. A tornado outbreak is likely east of our region later this afternoon, but a few of the storms could initially develop over the ArkLaTex. The parishes included are Bienville, Red River, DeSoto, Natchitoches, and Sabine.
ktalnews.com
Severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the ArkLaTex during the morning and will strengthen during the afternoon. Severe weather will be possible over mainly the southeast half of the area. Cooler air returns Wednesday and will hang around for a few days. A stormy Tuesday: Futurecast shows that showers...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana senator participates in hearing aimed at improving mental health support to youth
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy co-led a U.S. Senate hearing focusing on improving mental health support to youth Wednesday morning. The hearing titled “Caring for Our Kids: Supporting Mental Health in the Transition from High School to College” was led by the HELP Subcommittee on Children and Families.
ktalnews.com
Webster Parish Sheriff appointed to Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has accepted an appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards to sit on the Louisiana Law Enforcement Commission (LCLE), an advisory board for law enforcement throughout the state. It is one of three governor-appointed seats on the commission, previously held...
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student
Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
ktalnews.com
Christmas movies filmed in Louisiana to watch this year
(KLFY) – The holiday season is here, and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
ktalnews.com
UPDATE: Two young girls, dog found safe in Louisiana
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are searching for two girls who went missing Monday along with their golden retriever. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the girls (Abigail and Cecilia Bourg) are 7 and 4. They were last seen at...
ktalnews.com
Gov. Edwards expected to endorse Tarver for Shreveport Mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to be in Shreveport Tuesday morning to endorse fellow Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver in his campaign to become the city’s next mayor. According to Tarver’s campaign, the governor will join Tarver for the announcement at the Consortium Venue...
Comments / 0