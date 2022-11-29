‘We’re Capable Of Getting More Sacks Than That:’ Highsmith Says Pass Rush Has ‘Got To Be Better’ Despite Win

Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO