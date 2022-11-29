‘We’re Capable Of Getting More Sacks Than That:’ Highsmith Says Pass Rush Has ‘Got To Be Better’ Despite Win

Read full article on original website
Nick Sirianni Gives Updates on Jordan Davis, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
The Eagles head coach isn't sure if Davis will play Sunday after his 21-day practice window was opened and isn't sure if his playmaking safety will need a stint on the IR
NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 13: Dak Prescott is a top 3 QB (and that can't last ... right?)
Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.
Despite missed chances, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett determined to keep targeting George Pickens
When the third quarter ended Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, George Pickens’ confidence admittedly was shaken. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver had added to his collection of memorable catches with a spinning 35-yard grab along the sideline, he was bothered by three other balls that didn’t end up in his grasp.
2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost
The Seahawks and Lions may have lost in 2023, but they are already winning the 2023 NFL Draft because the Broncos and Rams are losing more. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Seahawks land 2019 1st-rounder Johnathan Abram off waivers
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers on Wednesday, adding depth to a position that's been thinned by injuries. Abram was a first-round selection of the Raiders in 2019 but fell out of favor with a new coaching regime in Las Vegas this season. Abram started 27 games during the 2020-21 seasons and had 116 tackles last season with the Raiders.
NBC Sports
Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12
The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
Packers add top pass rusher in Dane Brugler's first mock draft of 2023
Since the 2009 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers have used 13 first-round selections on defensive players. During that span, they’ve used three first-round picks on offensive players, with one of them being Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. The trend of the Packers selecting defensive players continued...
FOX Sports
AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
PFF offers remarkable stat on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett from Week 12
The 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night certainly qualified as a breakout performance for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. It was Pickett’s best all-around performance highlighted by no turnovers and even a fourth-quarter drive to win the game. According to Pro Football Focus, Pickett graded out...
Colts hold No. 14 pick in 2023 NFL draft entering Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts are trending downward with just over a month left in the 2022 regular season, which means the focus will slowly begin to shift to the 2023 NFL draft. Coming off a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, there is essentially no hope for a late-season run. Though they aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, it would be disingenuous to believe a magical run is on the horizon.
OBJ free agency: Cowboys, Bills, Giants stars entice WR
Friends, former teammates, and even general managers haven't shied away from expressing interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
CBS Sports
Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram: Former first-round pick joins Seattle after short Green Bay stint, per report
And just like that, Johnathan Abram has a new home in the NFL. On Wednesday, the safety was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Media. This comes off the heels of the Green Bay Packers releasing the former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick just 20 days after they claimed him off of waivers.
