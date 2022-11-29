Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida...
News4Jax.com
Florida crime rate drops for record 50-year low: report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crime is down across Florida for a 50-year low, according to the 2021 Annual Uniform Crime Report. The report covers 2021 and shows Florida’s total crime volume dropped 8.3 percent, or 38,524 fewer reported index crimes, compared to 2020. Murder was down 14 percent and...
News4Jax.com
DeSantis announces $5.5M in funding to build 3-mile railway at Cecil Commerce Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A $5.5 million grant will be awarded to the city of Jacksonville. Gov. Ron Desantis made the announcement Tuesday morning. The money from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund will go toward the construction of a three-mile rail line that will connect businesses at the 600-acre Cecil Commerce Center.
News4Jax.com
Could Duval be heading for a housing crisis? Jacksonville among 7 Florida cities cited in new study
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local realtors are responding to what a study conducted by a national research team called “alarming signs” that could show a housing crisis is in the future for cities in the Sunshine State. According to a recent study by GoBankingRates, Jacksonville ranked number five...
News4Jax.com
University Christian moving past upset of Trinity Christian, focusing on final four
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – David Penland III has been around the University Christian football program for a long time. He attended the school, graduating in 2002, then served as an assistant coach and the last 12 as the head coach of the Christians. So, when his UC team beat Trinity...
Comments / 0