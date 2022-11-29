ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
News4Jax.com

Florida crime rate drops for record 50-year low: report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crime is down across Florida for a 50-year low, according to the 2021 Annual Uniform Crime Report. The report covers 2021 and shows Florida’s total crime volume dropped 8.3 percent, or 38,524 fewer reported index crimes, compared to 2020. Murder was down 14 percent and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy