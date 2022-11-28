Read full article on original website
trazeetravel.com
“The White Lotus”-Inspired Sicily Experiences from Tourist Journey
Welcome to The White Lotus! Fans of HBO’s award-winning series can enjoy their own Sicilian adventure inspired by the second season. Tourist Journey, a personalized booking platform of customizable experiences, offers a variety of tours for travelers in Sicily. All packages may be paired with accommodations, including at San Domenico Palace – A Four Seasons Hotel, Taormina, where the series’ second season filmed.
