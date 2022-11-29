ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
NBC Sports

Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Sporting News

Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
NBC Sports

Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup

It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978. That year Mexico lost all three games, but that wasn’t the case this time around. El Tri opened the 2022 Qatar tournament with a 0-0 draw to Poland, then lost 2-0 to Argentina that brought the Group C finale down to the wire.
Yardbarker

Arsenal player creates a bit of World Cup history

Arsenal has several players at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and some of them continue to impress for their nation. Several countries have already sealed passage to the next round of the competition and one Gunner has been of immense help to his nation. Matt Turner was injured just...
NBC Miami

Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...

