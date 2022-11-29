Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
Vince Carter on why Anthony Davis hasn't replaced LeBron as top option
So far this season, Anthony Davis has been playing some of the best basketball of his career. He’s averaging 26.2 points on 57.1% shooting (a career high), 12.8 rebounds (which leads the NBA), 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocked shots per game. He has even improved his free-throw shooting accuracy, which had fallen the previous two seasons to 81.5%.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Finally Admits Anthony Davis Is A Better Player Than LeBron James
For basically his entire career, there has never really been a point where you questioned if LeBron James was the best player on his team. He was the best player for the Cavaliers even when he was a rookie out of high school and continued to be the best in his pit stops the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson reflects on playing 100 NBA games after helping Pelicans beat Thunder
Since the New Orleans Pelicans used the No. overall 1 pick on Zion Williamson in 2019, the high-flying forward has had three different head coaches, underwent two surgeries and lived through one pandemic. His first three years as a pro were filled with change. In Monday’s 105-101 win over the...
Bradley Beal reacts to Kristaps Porzingis’ ridiculous 41-point game for Wizards
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal couldn’t help but be impressed after Kristaps Porzingis showed the Minnesota Timberwolves who is the best shooting big man in the NBA today. Porzingis erupted for 41 points behind his 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. He was 12-of-18 from the field in total,...
NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis’ career night carries Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in
CBS Sports
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
Jayson Tatum scores 49 as Celtics down Heat
Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 49 points, and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to five games with a
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: 51 points in 31 minutes Wednesday
Booker totaled 51 points (20-25 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 win over the Bulls. Booker erupted for a season-high 51 points, needing only three quarters to get his work done. The Suns blew the Bulls away, so Booker, along with the rest of the starting unit, was given an early shower. It's been a terrific start to the season for Booker, who is currently putting up top-15 value. The eventual return of Chris Paul from a heel injury could slow Booker a little, although this is clearly his team and there is no reason to think he won't be able to flirt with this kind of value the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
New York Post
LeBron James: Why do you ask me about Kyrie Irving, but not Jerry Jones?
LeBron James wants the tough questions – and not just about Kyrie Irving. After the Lakers’ 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, James asked reporters why he hadn’t been asked about the recently-circulated photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, which shows him looking over a group of white students trying to block six black students from entering a high school in Little Rock, Ark., in 1957. “I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a...
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Continues humming along
Davis provided 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-109 win over Portland. Davis has been putting up big stat lines so regularly this season that Wednesday's output almost seems quiet. That's quite impressive considering that he finished with his eighth straight double-double and racked up three-plus blocks for the fourth straight contest. Davis has been a gold mine for fantasy managers who were able to snatch him beyond the first round of drafts this season -- he's sitting at the top of the heap in nine-category leagues with per-game averages of 26.3 points, 12.7 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 82.0 percent from the charity stripe over 18 contests.
