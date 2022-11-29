ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

$70K bail for Hilo man charged with rental car theft

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
 2 days ago
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Island’s Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced that 22-year-old Shaycen Sabino of Hilo has been charged with felony theft in the first degree of a Chevrolet Malibu rental car.

Attorneys for the county of Hawai’i stated that Sabino allegedly stole the rental car on Nov. 24.

He allegedly posed as a valet attendant at a hotel on Banyan Drive.

According to the prosecuting attorney, Sabino is a repeat felony offender; and he made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Nov. 28. His bail is set at $70,000.

His charges include:

  • Theft in the first degree, exert unauthorized control over another person’s Chevrolet Malibu with intent to deprive the owner of their property.
  • Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in the first degree, exert unauthorized control over another person’s vehicle without their consent.
  • Habitual property crime.

The attorney’s office stated that theft in the first degree is a class B felony and is the most serious offense, which requires a 10-year prison term with no potential for probation.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said that “the case was initiated by Officer Roland Kuamo‘o, South Hilo Patrol, and the arrest was made by Officer Sheldon Adviento, South Hilo Patrol. The felony investigation was handled by Detective Paul Mangus, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lucas Burns.”

KHON2

KHON2

