ClickOnDetroit.com
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms
MIAMI – An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How you can help protect your hemlock trees from invasive hemlock woolly adelgid
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking people with eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter and check them for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Winter is the best time to look for evidence of an infestation. As the tiny, soft-bodied insects feed, they consume...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with windy weekend on tap
DETROIT – That was quite a cold front that crossed the area yesterday morning, with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts common across the area through the day, not to mention the plummeting temperatures. And the crazy thing is that we may have to do it all over again this weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town's water
MONTROSE, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community's drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Current, former patients of Wright and Filippis may have been impacted by data breach
Current and former patients of Michigan company Wright and Filippis, a prosthetics and orthotics provider, may have been impacted by a cybersecurity attack. The attack happened in January of this year and may have leaked the data of former and current patients as well as employees. The company immediately took steps to secure and investigate the incident, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ohio woman drives car through guard rail into Lake Erie, officials say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – An Ohio driver took a splash as they drove their car into Lake Erie over the weekend. According to the Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department, a woman was driving near Mentor Beach Park, 25 miles northeast of Cleveland, at the time of the incident. The department stated that first responders were contacted about the situation around 8 a.m. on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming
DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oxford students form nonprofit to push for gun violence prevention in year after mass shooting
OXFORD, Mich. – In the year since the tragedy at Oxford High School, students have been leaning on each other to navigate their experience as survivors. Some Oxford students have come together to turn their pain into advocacy, creating a group called No Future Without Today. Like every student...
ClickOnDetroit.com
One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025
DETROIT – Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan. The one-stop-shop will open its doors in Detroit in 2025, giving Metro Detroiters a taste of the restaurant, convenience store and gas station all in one establishment. There are currently 669 store locations across...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Georgia runoff: Early voting for Warnock-Walker round 2
ATLANTA – In-person early voting for the last U.S. Senate seat is underway statewide in Georgia's runoff, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock working to get the jump on Republican challenger Herschel Walker who is putting less emphasis on advance balloting. After winning a state lawsuit to allow Saturday voting...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where money for school safety is going after 1-year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. – In the year since the Oxford High School shooting, how much gets spent on overall school safety has become a hot-button issue. In new numbers obtained by Local 4 from Michigan State Police, 150 public and private schools spent millions in state grants on security in 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 year later: How Tate Myre, Justin Shilling families are coping after the Oxford High School shooting
OXFORD, Mich. – One year later, how do you as a parent go on?. Jill Soave was the parent of one of the victims that lost their lives at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Justin Shilling lost his life at the age of 17. “When I think...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Y’ this item is a great gift for the holiday season
Giving experiences as a gift is becoming more popular. So, what about a holiday gift experience for the whole family?. Latitia McCree-Thomas with the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to share everything the Y has to offer. McCree-Thomas said a family...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Luminaries light up Oxford in honor of high school victims
OXFORD, Mich. – Luminaries lit up Oxford in remembrance of the lives lost one year ago. Something as simple as a candle inside a bag sent a powerful message of solidarity Wednesday (Nov. 30). The whole community came out for the Oxford High School shooting victims. Watch the video...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Do you have a checklist for healthy aging? This expert says you should
Do you make a grocery list? How about a list for holiday gifts? One list you should also have is a healthy aging checklist. What is that?. Well, Dr. Debbie Sylvester, the Director of Geriatrics and a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner with CCA Health Michigan says it’s the key to enjoying life as you get older.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Who works for who?’: Ex-Oxford school board members speak on prevention policies, 3rd party review
OXFORD, Mich. – A couple of ex-Oxford Community School board members gathered on Monday afternoon to speak about the prevention policies and third-party review involved with the investigation of the Oxford High School shooting. The Oxford High School shooting took place on Nov. 30, 2021, and most recently, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
10-year-old with ‘hit list’ of mean students gets felony for taking knife to Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy who created a “hit list” of fellow students who were mean to him has been charged for bringing a knife to school, officials said. The Mt. Clemens boy is accused of bringing the knife to Prevail Academy on Tuesday (Nov. 29).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where things stand in involuntary manslaughter case against parents of Oxford High School shooter
OXFORD, Mich. – Wednesday marks exactly one year since a 15-year-old opened fire inside Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring seven other people. The shooter pleaded guilty on Oct. 24 to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism in the Nov. 30, 2021 attack. He confessed to the premeditated murder of the following four students: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say. Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County man charged for leading high-speed chase that started in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County man who stole a shopping cart full of items from a Macomb County store on Black Friday has been charged for leading police on a high-speed chase that started in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru. Police said on Friday (Nov. 25), Wellington Inoa, 36,...
