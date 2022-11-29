ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms

MIAMI – An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had an...
Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with windy weekend on tap

DETROIT – That was quite a cold front that crossed the area yesterday morning, with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts common across the area through the day, not to mention the plummeting temperatures. And the crazy thing is that we may have to do it all over again this weekend.
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town's water

MONTROSE, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community's drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock...
Current, former patients of Wright and Filippis may have been impacted by data breach

Current and former patients of Michigan company Wright and Filippis, a prosthetics and orthotics provider, may have been impacted by a cybersecurity attack. The attack happened in January of this year and may have leaked the data of former and current patients as well as employees. The company immediately took steps to secure and investigate the incident, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Ohio woman drives car through guard rail into Lake Erie, officials say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – An Ohio driver took a splash as they drove their car into Lake Erie over the weekend. According to the Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department, a woman was driving near Mentor Beach Park, 25 miles northeast of Cleveland, at the time of the incident. The department stated that first responders were contacted about the situation around 8 a.m. on Friday.
Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming

DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025

DETROIT – Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan. The one-stop-shop will open its doors in Detroit in 2025, giving Metro Detroiters a taste of the restaurant, convenience store and gas station all in one establishment. There are currently 669 store locations across...
Georgia runoff: Early voting for Warnock-Walker round 2

ATLANTA – In-person early voting for the last U.S. Senate seat is underway statewide in Georgia's runoff, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock working to get the jump on Republican challenger Herschel Walker who is putting less emphasis on advance balloting. After winning a state lawsuit to allow Saturday voting...
‘Y’ this item is a great gift for the holiday season

Giving experiences as a gift is becoming more popular. So, what about a holiday gift experience for the whole family?. Latitia McCree-Thomas with the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to share everything the Y has to offer. McCree-Thomas said a family...
Luminaries light up Oxford in honor of high school victims

OXFORD, Mich. – Luminaries lit up Oxford in remembrance of the lives lost one year ago. Something as simple as a candle inside a bag sent a powerful message of solidarity Wednesday (Nov. 30). The whole community came out for the Oxford High School shooting victims. Watch the video...
Do you have a checklist for healthy aging? This expert says you should

Do you make a grocery list? How about a list for holiday gifts? One list you should also have is a healthy aging checklist. What is that?. Well, Dr. Debbie Sylvester, the Director of Geriatrics and a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner with CCA Health Michigan says it’s the key to enjoying life as you get older.
Where things stand in involuntary manslaughter case against parents of Oxford High School shooter

OXFORD, Mich. – Wednesday marks exactly one year since a 15-year-old opened fire inside Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring seven other people. The shooter pleaded guilty on Oct. 24 to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism in the Nov. 30, 2021 attack. He confessed to the premeditated murder of the following four students: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

