247Sports
LaFleur, Packers figure to take a second stab at hiring Jim Leonhard as DC
Sunday night in Philadelphia was the pièce de résistance of Joe Barry’s mind-numbingly poor career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. When Green Bay made the decision to hire Barry before last season, it proved extremely difficult to find a statistic which leaned in Barry’s favor from his four previous seasons spearheading NFL defenses. As far as resumes go, they don’t get much worse than his.
Vikings’ Patrick Peterson Bluntly Rips Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
The two played together in Arizona during the 2019 and ’20 seasons.
247Sports
Steelers grind out win over Colts
Three yards and a cloud of dust. A platitude, ethos and way of life that made Woody Hayes one of the greatest coaches in college football history. The concept is simple yet effective when done right: grind it out, crush the clock, finish strong. With parallels of that philosophy at...
247Sports
Alabama football: Ex-Crimson Tide QB breaks Alabama's College Football Playoff chances
Alabama could find itself in an interesting spot in the next College Football Playoff rankings. Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was asked whether the statement, "Alabama does not have the resume to be in the College Football Playoff," qualified as low-hanging fruit or truth. "I think in...
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report
One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' by MSU's Big Ten fine for tunnel fight
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo sounds off on the Big Ten's punishment for the Spartan football team's post-game fights in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, which include a $100,000 fine to MSU and a reprimand to Michigan.
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release
Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
FSU Football's Patrick Payton named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year. The honor was determined by a 65-member voting panel consisting of 51 selected media and the conference’s 14 head coaches. Payton is the third Seminole to win the award...
Giants' Xavier McKinney says he expects to return this season
After originally being noncommittal to a timeline, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney now says he expects to return this season from a bye-week ATV accident.
numberfire.com
Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
Will Levis officially declares for 2023 NFL Draft
As if there were any suspense, Kentucky quarterback and projected first round pick Will Levis has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on a Twitter Space with UK Blue Chips Wednesday night. The only suspense that remains is whether Levis will play in the Wildcats' bowl game. Levis...
Western Michigan transfer DL Braden Fiske quickly gains Power Five offers
Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske says it has been a hectic last day. Since entering the transfer portal, Fiske, who had 57 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks this past season for the Broncos, has already received a rush of interest. "Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Mississippi State,...
Spartans in the NFL: Week 12
Every week throughout the NFL season, we check in on Michigan State products playing at the highest level. After the Spartans saw their cherished 80-year NFL Draft streak come to an end in 2021, the program was represented on draft weekend again this year with four players selected, led by second-rounder Kenneth Walker III.
Oklahoma OL Wanya Morris likely to enter draft after accepting Senior Bowl invite
The Oklahoma offensive line will have to replace at least one starting tackle come 2023, as Wanya Morris is poised to make the jump to the NFL after two seasons in the crimson and cream. The sturdy tackle accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Wednesday. After...
Blake Corum discusses 'blessing' of being named Big Ten RB of the year, updates status of knee injury
Wednesday afternoon, Michigan running back Blake Corum received the first of what will likely be a few honors this month, as the junior was named the Big Ten running back of the year by the league's coaches and media. Running for 1,463 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and averaging 5.92 yards...
CBS News
Mike Tomlin: Najee Harris continues to be evaluated
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers (4-7) traveled to Indianapolis for a Monday Night Football matchup with the 4-6-1 Colts. By the game's end, the Steelers had won, and Mike Tomlin had improved his MNF record to 19-3, good for the 2nd best record among coaches with at least ten Monday Night Football games coached, sitting only behind John Madden.
Report Card: Grading Ole Miss football's 2022 regular season
The Ole Miss Rebels had yet another winning regular season with Lane Kiffin at the helm. However, no matter what happens in their upcoming bowl game, a number.
DrummBeat: Sooners on the road for in-homes and evaluations | 5-stars still in play | Where things stand?
*** First, Sooners co-DC and CB coach Jay Valai, along with OC/QB coach Jeff Lebby, will be at Denton Guyer/Southlake, at Northwest ISD, in Justin (TX), to see 2023.
Oklahoma junior OL Anton Harrison to enter NFL draft
After three years in Norman, Anton Harrison is betting on himself. Shortly after being named an All-Big 12 first-team selection on Wednesday, Oklahoma's standout offensive tackle took to social media to announce that he'd forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the NFL draft, where he's expected to come off the board no later than the second round. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound cornerstone had started to pick up draft buzz prior to his junior season, and an outstanding campaign at the left tackle position solidified his status as an early-round commodity.
247Sports
