247Sports

LaFleur, Packers figure to take a second stab at hiring Jim Leonhard as DC

Sunday night in Philadelphia was the pièce de résistance of Joe Barry’s mind-numbingly poor career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. When Green Bay made the decision to hire Barry before last season, it proved extremely difficult to find a statistic which leaned in Barry’s favor from his four previous seasons spearheading NFL defenses. As far as resumes go, they don’t get much worse than his.
247Sports

Steelers grind out win over Colts

Three yards and a cloud of dust. A platitude, ethos and way of life that made Woody Hayes one of the greatest coaches in college football history. The concept is simple yet effective when done right: grind it out, crush the clock, finish strong. With parallels of that philosophy at...
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
247Sports

Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report

One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
247Sports

Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release

Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
numberfire.com

Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
247Sports

Will Levis officially declares for 2023 NFL Draft

As if there were any suspense, Kentucky quarterback and projected first round pick Will Levis has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on a Twitter Space with UK Blue Chips Wednesday night. The only suspense that remains is whether Levis will play in the Wildcats' bowl game. Levis...
247Sports

Spartans in the NFL: Week 12

Every week throughout the NFL season, we check in on Michigan State products playing at the highest level. After the Spartans saw their cherished 80-year NFL Draft streak come to an end in 2021, the program was represented on draft weekend again this year with four players selected, led by second-rounder Kenneth Walker III.
CBS News

Mike Tomlin: Najee Harris continues to be evaluated

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers (4-7) traveled to Indianapolis for a Monday Night Football matchup with the 4-6-1 Colts. By the game's end, the Steelers had won, and Mike Tomlin had improved his MNF record to 19-3, good for the 2nd best record among coaches with at least ten Monday Night Football games coached, sitting only behind John Madden.
247Sports

Oklahoma junior OL Anton Harrison to enter NFL draft

After three years in Norman, Anton Harrison is betting on himself. Shortly after being named an All-Big 12 first-team selection on Wednesday, Oklahoma's standout offensive tackle took to social media to announce that he'd forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the NFL draft, where he's expected to come off the board no later than the second round. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound cornerstone had started to pick up draft buzz prior to his junior season, and an outstanding campaign at the left tackle position solidified his status as an early-round commodity.
