Justin Fields gets Week 13 update as Chicago makes QB move
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he was feeling better about his shoulder injury but is still unsure if he will be the starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Packers, according to a Wednesday tweet from 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “It just depends on what I...
Report: Najee Harris Avoids Significant Abdominal Injury
PITTSBURGH — Najee Harris did not suffer a significant abdominal injury on Monday against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Harris was ruled out quickly after suffering the injury and heading into the locker room. However, it appears that a significant long-term injury was avoided with the injury. Rapoport did not give anything definitive in regard to Harris’ status for Pittsburgh’s Sunday matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Still, his status it at least up in the air.
NFL Week 12: Najee Harris, Taylor Heinicke and more fashionable arrivals
Week 12 of the NFL season is in full effect -- and so are the fashionable pregame fits.
Giants' Xavier McKinney says he expects to return this season
After originally being noncommittal to a timeline, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney now says he expects to return this season from a bye-week ATV accident.
Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
Browns Nick Chubb on Deshaun Watson: "He is special. He is a playmaker"; Greg Newsome back, David Njoku misses
BEREA, Ohio -- Although Deshaun Watson has not played in a regular season NFL game in nearly two years, players on the Cleveland Browns have seen enough of him during practices to anticipate his return. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb says the players are excited to have Watson back...
Eagles' DeVonta Smith (groin) limited on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (groin) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Tennessee Titans. Smith was an estimated limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice with a groin injury. Barring a downgrade on Thursday or Friday he should be good to go against the Titans.
NFL Fantasy Football Show: Sam Darnold Has Revived D.J. Moore
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by breaking down some of the biggest news from around the league, including Aaron Rodgers' late-game rib injury on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles and what to expect from the Jaguars' backfield after Travis Etienne was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens. They go on to discuss what the future holds for a few Jets pass-catchers as well as a potential revival for another receiver in their biggest takeaways from the past weekend. They also dive into Week 12's top performers, some waiver wire targets to go after, and which players can finally be dropped.
Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 12: Josh Jacobs 2022's top-scoring RB after huge game
Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. Quarterbacks dominated the Week 12 scoring leaderboard, with six signal-callers placing among the top-10 overall fantasy players. But it was a running back who stole the show and put up one of the best fantasy games of the season.
Will Levis officially declares for 2023 NFL Draft
As if there were any suspense, Kentucky quarterback and projected first round pick Will Levis has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on a Twitter Space with UK Blue Chips Wednesday night. The only suspense that remains is whether Levis will play in the Wildcats' bowl game. Levis...
College Football Playoff officials reach deal with Rose Bowl for expansion in 2024, per report
The College Football Playoff has reached an agreement with the Rose Bowl that could push CFP expansion up to the 2024 season, according to a report from The Athletic's Pete Thamel. If true, the agreement would clear a major hurdle for the CFP's plan to expand to 12 teams. Rose...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to retaining Neal Brown
What was in question and even in doubt is now official: Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach in 2023 despite a 22-25 record and three sub-.500 performances in his first four seasons. We respond to the news as it happens, weigh in on the decision to fire Shane Lyons and retain Brown, discuss the timing of those acts and explain the variables involved with what happens now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Inside College Football: Final CFP Prediction
Our 'Inside College Football' analysts share their predictions for the final four college football teams to go head to head in the CFP.
