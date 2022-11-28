NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.” The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS. It will be the second meeting between quarterbacks and 2020 draft classmates Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. They faced each other in Miami during their rookie season. Tagovailoa, who went fifth overall to the Dolphins, has bragging rights after a 29-21 over the Chargers, who took Herbert with the sixth-overall selection. This will be the Chargers’ third Sunday night appearance of the season. They had fourth-quarter leads against San Francisco on Nov. 13 and Kansas City on Nov. 20 before losing. The Bolts also are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17, but with the defending Super Bowl champions decimated by injuries, that game also could be flexed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO