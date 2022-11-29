Read full article on original website
How many Big Ten wins will Illinois get this year?
Stephen Cohn: 14-6 Regular Season, Big Ten Tournament Champions. I just don’t see how Brad Underwood doesn’t have this team rolling like a well-oiled machine by March. You saw what they could do against Syracuse on Tuesday (even if the Orange aren’t very good), and even when the Illini aren’t playing their best ball, they’re still going to win a majority of the nights. Just too much talent on this team.
Early Big Ten showdown pits No. 16 Illinois vs No. 22 Maryland
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge was not much of one for Maryland or Illinois. On Tuesday night, both Big Ten Conference
Underwood secures 100th victory in Syracuse blowout
CHAMPAIGN, Ill — The Illini were in the zone on Tuesday night. Brad Underwood secured win No. 100 in his Illini career and Coleman Hawkins had his first-career triple-double as Illinois topped Syracuse 73-44 at State Farm Center in their final Big Ten/ACC Challenge game ever. “I think this...
Illinois Football: Illini coaching staff sees potential in 2023 recruit
There are still a few more players to land for 2023, and the Illinois football program is going to make sure this is a full recruiting class. I have been pretty impressed with the way the Bret Bielema regime has recruited. He has brought in one class thus far and it was ranked inside the top 50 nationally. Now the Illini are trying to finish off the class of 2023 with another top-50 ranking.
Syracuse vs. Illinois: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-3) vs. No. 16/17 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) Location: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill. Line: After losing to Bryant, the Draftkings Line sees the Orange struggling as 10.5 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Illinois Blog: The Champaign Room. Rivalry: 2-1, Illinois.
Pitt WBB Falls To Illinois, 92-71
Illinois took command early and often Wednesday evening at the Petersen Events Center as it bested Pitt in the ACC/B1G Challenge, 92-71. Pitt (5-3) saw Dayshanette Harris score 16 points, while Liatu King and Amber Brown netted 11 and 10 points respectively. The 92 points Pitt conceded in this game...
Illinois Basketball: Latest AP Top 25 strengthens the Illini schedule
A new AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Illinois basketball team still finds themselves in the top 20. The Illini just had one game this past week and that was against DI newcomer, Lindenwood. The Lions weren’t much of a match for the Orange and Blue, as Illinois would take a 24-point lead by halftime and never look back. Lindenwood ended up falling to the Illini, 92-59.
Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Republican rival to join Illinois Democrats’ transition team
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Incoming Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced he will bring a former political rival on board his transition team. One-time Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will reportedly be brought on board to help. In a statement issued Wednesday, Brady...
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
St. Teresa High School holds state championship trophy presentation
November 28, 2022- St. Teresa High School held a trophy presentation for the St. Teresa Bulldogs football team that won the IHSA Class 2A State Finals, on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Downs Tri-Valley, 29-22 at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday afternoon. St. Teresa finished the 2022 season with a record of 14-0.
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
People, floats fill downtown Champaign for Parade of Lights
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is getting into the Christmas spirit. Many people lined the streets of downtown Champaign on Saturday night as floats, queens and marching bands filled the 22nd annual Champaign Center Parade of Lights. More information about the parade can be found here.
Monticello doctor treating increase in respiratory illnesses
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — You probably know someone who’s been sick this fall, or maybe you’ve been sick yourself. The CDC is reporting 6.2 million flu illnesses so far this season, and hospitals are still seeing people come in with RSV and COVID as well. Doctors said they’ve seen respiratory illnesses earlier than normal as […]
Riggs’ Christmas Market brings Germany to Central Illinois
The German-style outdoor Christmas market is back at Riggs Beer Company this year. The market takes place in the brewery’s outdoor space and is open for the next three weekends, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Unity High School Kid to Know
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) – Olivia Shike is a Junior at Unity high school and she’s already making a name for herself. Not only is she a great athlete running track and cross country. She’s also a national award winner for FFA and in the 4-h Skillathon. That’s...
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
Sweet success: Normal's first Crumbl Cookies location set to open Friday
Bloomington-Normal residents may need to keep an eye on their sweet tooth as the first Normal Crumbl Cookies is set to open Friday. The locally owned and operated location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at 309 S. Veterans Parkway Suite 405.
