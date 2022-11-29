ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVZ

Redmond, Oregon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in fatal downtown Bend shooting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After tearful statements by the victim’s mother and family, a Deschutes County judge imposed the required Measure 11 sentence of 10 years in prison Monday afternoon on Ian Cranston of Redmond, found guilty by a jury of manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a downtown Bend bar.
