KTVZ
Redmond, Oregon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in fatal downtown Bend shooting
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After tearful statements by the victim’s mother and family, a Deschutes County judge imposed the required Measure 11 sentence of 10 years in prison Monday afternoon on Ian Cranston of Redmond, found guilty by a jury of manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a downtown Bend bar.
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. Sgt Kent Vander Kamp and Lt. Ken Mannix with the CODE Team tell NewsChannel 21 that the organization has...
Bend group sends direct assistance to Ukrainian soldiers, plans ‘Platoon 541’ fundraiser
A group of Bend residents, one from Ukraine, got together six months ago and created "Platoon 541," to send supplies directly to soldiers in the war-torn country, It's holding a benefit dinner on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Jackalope Grill in downtown Bend. Here's a news release from the organization:
Owner of Bend’s Reptile Zone seeks help finding thief who stole several animals
A thief broke into the Reptile Zone on Greenwood Avenue late Sunday night and took several of the animals. The owner, Jeff Jensen, believes it may be someone he knows and trusted, and plans to post a reward.
