Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
LaFleur, Packers figure to take a second stab at hiring Jim Leonhard as DC
Sunday night in Philadelphia was the pièce de résistance of Joe Barry’s mind-numbingly poor career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. When Green Bay made the decision to hire Barry before last season, it proved extremely difficult to find a statistic which leaned in Barry’s favor from his four previous seasons spearheading NFL defenses. As far as resumes go, they don’t get much worse than his.
NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Eagles, Dolphins, Vikings on top
Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, used to say that you know what you have as a football team by Thanksgiving. These power rankings certainly aren’t definitive, but provide a good measure of where teams are coming out of Turkey Day — which had touching tributes to the late John Madden.
Chiefs missing two starting WRs ahead of Bengals matchup
To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.
NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.” The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS. It will be the second meeting between quarterbacks and 2020 draft classmates Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. They faced each other in Miami during their rookie season. Tagovailoa, who went fifth overall to the Dolphins, has bragging rights after a 29-21 over the Chargers, who took Herbert with the sixth-overall selection. This will be the Chargers’ third Sunday night appearance of the season. They had fourth-quarter leads against San Francisco on Nov. 13 and Kansas City on Nov. 20 before losing. The Bolts also are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17, but with the defending Super Bowl champions decimated by injuries, that game also could be flexed.
Rhule spoke with Scott Frost on Sunday
The current head coach at Nebraska had a conversation on Sunday with the former one. Matt Rhule said he has had a friendship with Scott Frost and talked with him just the other day after it was announced Rhule was Nebraska's next coach. Rhule didn't want to get into all the specifics of that conversation obviously, but did speak of his respect for Frost.
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: New York Jets fly, Buccaneers plummet into December
Who is the best NFL team in 2022? Sportsnaut’s Week 13 NFL power rankings examine the National Football League after
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots
Bills HC Sean McDermott said WRs Marquez Stevenson and Jamison Crowder are working hard to return this season. (Joe Buscaglia) McDermott said the team plans to increase the snap count of returning CB Tre’Davious White despite who their opponent is. (Buscaglia) McDermott on White: “I thought he got off...
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report
One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12
Nick Foles QB — Ifeadi Odenigbo DE — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable. New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo...
Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
247Sports
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
247Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, End of November Edition
The 2022 NFL regular season continues for the Chicago Bears and with just three wins all season, much of the attention has turned to the 2023 offseason, a year where the Bears are expected to have upwards of $100M in cap space along with a projected nine draft picks. That means plenty of resources for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to add to the Bears roster, continuing to build around quarterback Justin Fields.
NBA Releases Explanation on Steph Curry’s Controversial Travel vs. Mavericks
The NBA confirmed that Steph Curry traveled at the end of the Warriors vs. Mavs game
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0