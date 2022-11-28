Dec. 3—FROSTBURG — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly held a woman captive inside a Frostburg residence, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said. Charles Douglas Cobak, 33, was being held Saturday morning at the county detention center on outstanding warrants from unrelated incidents. He hadn't been formally charged in connection with Friday's incident.

