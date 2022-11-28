ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Johnstown man jailed for indecent assault of child

Dec. 2—A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of offering candy to a girl for sexual favors in Richland Township, authorities said. Cambria County Detective Bureau charged Anthony William Drummond, 38, of the 800 block of Leisure Avenue, with indecent assault and indecent exposure. According to a complaint affidavit,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Blair County man arraigned on alleged assault of nurse at Windber hospital

Dec. 1—WINDBER — A Blair County man was arraigned Thursday, accused of assaulting a nurse at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, authorities said. Windber Borough police charged Jacob William Matley, 19, of Bellwood, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
WINDBER, PA
Man arrested after allegedly holding woman captive

Dec. 3—FROSTBURG — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly held a woman captive inside a Frostburg residence, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said. Charles Douglas Cobak, 33, was being held Saturday morning at the county detention center on outstanding warrants from unrelated incidents. He hadn't been formally charged in connection with Friday's incident.
FROSTBURG, MD

