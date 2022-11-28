ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

LaFleur, Packers figure to take a second stab at hiring Jim Leonhard as DC

Sunday night in Philadelphia was the pièce de résistance of Joe Barry’s mind-numbingly poor career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. When Green Bay made the decision to hire Barry before last season, it proved extremely difficult to find a statistic which leaned in Barry’s favor from his four previous seasons spearheading NFL defenses. As far as resumes go, they don’t get much worse than his.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Revenge: Are Chiefs More Prepared For Bengals This Year?

Arguably the biggest game left on the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 schedule will take place this Sunday. They will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. As of now, Kansas City is 9-2 with the current AFC number one seed in their grasp. The Bengals are 7-4 and currently hold a wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Despite being in second place in the AFC North, Cincinnati is tied record-wise with the Baltimore Ravens, who have begun to struggle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news

Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report

One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Vonn Bell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playing Chiefs

Two of the top teams in the AFC are set to square off this coming Sunday. It'll be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs come into this contest with a 9-2 record, while the Bengals are 7-4 and have won seven of their last nine games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Cincinnati Bengals

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face arguably their toughest opponent left on their 2022 regular season schedule. That team, the Cincinnati Bengals, defeated the Chiefs not once, but twice last season. That second victory allowed Cincinnati to prevent Kansas City from a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Due to the recent dominance that these two teams have enjoyed this season, this game should certainly live up to the hype and anticipation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release

Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Deion Sanders sidesteps Jackson State question as Colorado, USF reports surface

Deion Sanders said earlier this week that he received a head-coaching offer from Colorado and others, but the Jackson State football leader is not going into detail about his future plans given his current situation with the Tigers. Sanders has been tied to vacancies with the Buffaloes and USF this month, and fended off speculative reports while leading Jackson State to an 11-0 record this season entering Saturday's game against Southern. Sanders was asked Tuesday while meeting with local media if he wants to remain at JSU.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Tyler Boyd: Bengals-Chiefs Rivalry Is 'Like Brady-Manning'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd got asked about the yearly nature of the Bengals-Chiefs budding rivalry on Monday and compared it to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's longtime clash. The Bengals play the Chiefs for the third time in 12 months on Sunday, with Joe Burrow 2-0 in those...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

247Sports

