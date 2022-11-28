ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaFleur, Packers figure to take a second stab at hiring Jim Leonhard as DC

Sunday night in Philadelphia was the pièce de résistance of Joe Barry’s mind-numbingly poor career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. When Green Bay made the decision to hire Barry before last season, it proved extremely difficult to find a statistic which leaned in Barry’s favor from his four previous seasons spearheading NFL defenses. As far as resumes go, they don’t get much worse than his.
Sooners in NFL: Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets franchise record with 157 rushing yards in win over Packers

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts played a historic game Sunday night during the Philadelphia Eagles’ (10-1) 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers (4-8). Hurts broke the Eagles’ franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback, finishing the night with 17 carries for 157 yards. Through the air, he completed 16-of-28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report

One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release

Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
Steelers grind out win over Colts

Three yards and a cloud of dust. A platitude, ethos and way of life that made Woody Hayes one of the greatest coaches in college football history. The concept is simple yet effective when done right: grind it out, crush the clock, finish strong. With parallels of that philosophy at...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, End of November Edition

The 2022 NFL regular season continues for the Chicago Bears and with just three wins all season, much of the attention has turned to the 2023 offseason, a year where the Bears are expected to have upwards of $100M in cap space along with a projected nine draft picks. That means plenty of resources for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to add to the Bears roster, continuing to build around quarterback Justin Fields.
Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ankle) DNP again on Wednesday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jeudy continues to deal with an ankle injury and remained absent from practice on Wednesday. He hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle in Week 10. Barring a turnaround on Thursday, Jeudy appears to be headed toward another missed game on Sunday. K.J. Hamler (hamstring) also missed practice.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to retaining Neal Brown

What was in question and even in doubt is now official: Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach in 2023 despite a 22-25 record and three sub-.500 performances in his first four seasons. We respond to the news as it happens, weigh in on the decision to fire Shane Lyons and retain Brown, discuss the timing of those acts and explain the variables involved with what happens now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 12 action

Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Six Alabama alums scored touchdowns during Week 12 in quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Mac Jones (Patriots) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and running backs Najee Harris...
