247Sports
LaFleur, Packers figure to take a second stab at hiring Jim Leonhard as DC
Sunday night in Philadelphia was the pièce de résistance of Joe Barry’s mind-numbingly poor career as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. When Green Bay made the decision to hire Barry before last season, it proved extremely difficult to find a statistic which leaned in Barry’s favor from his four previous seasons spearheading NFL defenses. As far as resumes go, they don’t get much worse than his.
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets franchise record with 157 rushing yards in win over Packers
Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts played a historic game Sunday night during the Philadelphia Eagles’ (10-1) 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers (4-8). Hurts broke the Eagles’ franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback, finishing the night with 17 carries for 157 yards. Through the air, he completed 16-of-28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Vikings’ Patrick Peterson Bluntly Rips Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
The two played together in Arizona during the 2019 and ’20 seasons.
247Sports
Alabama football: Ex-Crimson Tide QB breaks Alabama's College Football Playoff chances
Alabama could find itself in an interesting spot in the next College Football Playoff rankings. Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was asked whether the statement, "Alabama does not have the resume to be in the College Football Playoff," qualified as low-hanging fruit or truth. "I think in...
Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report
One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' by MSU's Big Ten fine for tunnel fight
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo sounds off on the Big Ten's punishment for the Spartan football team's post-game fights in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, which include a $100,000 fine to MSU and a reprimand to Michigan.
FSU Football's Patrick Payton named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year. The honor was determined by a 65-member voting panel consisting of 51 selected media and the conference’s 14 head coaches. Payton is the third Seminole to win the award...
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release
Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
247Sports
Steelers grind out win over Colts
Three yards and a cloud of dust. A platitude, ethos and way of life that made Woody Hayes one of the greatest coaches in college football history. The concept is simple yet effective when done right: grind it out, crush the clock, finish strong. With parallels of that philosophy at...
Giants' Xavier McKinney says he expects to return this season
After originally being noncommittal to a timeline, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney now says he expects to return this season from a bye-week ATV accident.
247Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, End of November Edition
The 2022 NFL regular season continues for the Chicago Bears and with just three wins all season, much of the attention has turned to the 2023 offseason, a year where the Bears are expected to have upwards of $100M in cap space along with a projected nine draft picks. That means plenty of resources for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to add to the Bears roster, continuing to build around quarterback Justin Fields.
Western Michigan transfer DL Braden Fiske quickly gains Power Five offers
Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske says it has been a hectic last day. Since entering the transfer portal, Fiske, who had 57 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks this past season for the Broncos, has already received a rush of interest. "Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Mississippi State,...
numberfire.com
Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
Blake Corum discusses 'blessing' of being named Big Ten RB of the year, updates status of knee injury
Wednesday afternoon, Michigan running back Blake Corum received the first of what will likely be a few honors this month, as the junior was named the Big Ten running back of the year by the league's coaches and media. Running for 1,463 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and averaging 5.92 yards...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ankle) DNP again on Wednesday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jeudy continues to deal with an ankle injury and remained absent from practice on Wednesday. He hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle in Week 10. Barring a turnaround on Thursday, Jeudy appears to be headed toward another missed game on Sunday. K.J. Hamler (hamstring) also missed practice.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to retaining Neal Brown
What was in question and even in doubt is now official: Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach in 2023 despite a 22-25 record and three sub-.500 performances in his first four seasons. We respond to the news as it happens, weigh in on the decision to fire Shane Lyons and retain Brown, discuss the timing of those acts and explain the variables involved with what happens now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
DrummBeat: Sooners on the road for in-homes and evaluations | 5-stars still in play | Where things stand?
*** First, Sooners co-DC and CB coach Jay Valai, along with OC/QB coach Jeff Lebby, will be at Denton Guyer/Southlake, at Northwest ISD, in Justin (TX), to see 2023.
Report Card: Grading Ole Miss football's 2022 regular season
The Ole Miss Rebels had yet another winning regular season with Lane Kiffin at the helm. However, no matter what happens in their upcoming bowl game, a number.
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 12 action
Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Six Alabama alums scored touchdowns during Week 12 in quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Mac Jones (Patriots) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and running backs Najee Harris...
247Sports
