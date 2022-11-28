Read full article on original website
Healthline
Heart Arrhythmia Caused by Circular Electrical Activity
Irregular heartbeats are known as arrhythmias, and they can be caused by circular electrical activity. That may happen because of a condition, including Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome. Medications or surgery may be possible for treatment. If you feel like your heart is beating to a different rhythm you’re not alone. Irregular...
Study: Too much oxygen during surgery may harm kidneys, hearts and lungs
Giving patients high levels of oxygen during surgery is linked to a greater risk of subsequent kidney, heart and lung injury, according to a large U.S. study published Wednesday in The British Medical Journal.
Liquid treatment could help relieve carpal tunnel pain, researchers find
BOSTON - Millions of Americans suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome but a new procedure could help relieve the pain.Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when a nerve in the wrist becomes trapped, causing pain in the wrist and difficulty using the hand.Current treatments involve wearing wrist splints, and steroid injections, and some patients require surgery. But researchers in India say a technique called hydrodissection may help. Using ultrasound guidance, a provider injects a liquid into the nerve in the wrist to separate it from the surrounding tissue. In a study of 63 participants, they found that hydrodissection with simple saline or salt water provided longer-lasting pain relief than a traditional steroid injection. This was a small study so the technique will need to be tested on many more patients before it becomes widely available.
Scientists developed a non-surgical treatment model for carpal tunnel syndrome
A novel non-surgical treatment method could mark an end to the sufferings of carpal tunnel syndrome patients, according to a study that will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a nerve entrapment neuropathy that is caused by...
MedicalXpress
Novel research demonstrates new method of spinal cord tissue repair
Unique new material developed at University of Limerick (UL) in Ireland has shown significant promise in the treatment of spinal cord injury. Brand new research conducted at UL's Bernal Institute—published in the journal Biomaterials Research—has made exciting progress in the field of spinal cord tissue repair. New hybrid...
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
Healthline
What Tests Can Diagnose a Stroke?
Every minute counts when it comes to getting the correct diagnosis for a stroke. Specific imaging tests can not only diagnose a stroke, but can also determine the type of stroke. An accurate diagnosis is essential for ensuring you get the right treatment. Stroke happens when the blood supply to...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
scitechdaily.com
Seemingly Impossible: Nanostructure Compresses Light 10,000 Times Thinner Than a Human Hair
This major scientific advance has implications for many fields, including energy-efficient computers and quantum technology. Until recently, physicists widely believed that it was impossible to compress light below the so-called diffraction limit, except when utilizing metal nanoparticles, which also absorb light. As a result, it seemed to be impossible to compress light strongly in dielectric materials like silicon, which are essential for information technologies and had the significant advantage of not absorbing light. Interestingly, it was theoretically shown that the diffraction limit does not apply to dielectrics back in 2006. However, no one has been able to demonstrate this in the actual world due to the fact that it requires such complex nanotechnology that no one has yet been able to create the required dielectric nanostructures.
Healthline
Pinworms and Eczema: Is There a Connection?
While you can have both pinworms and eczema, so far, there’s no evidence that pinworms actually cause eczema. A pinworm infection is never fun, but can it cause eczema? Pinworms do lead to intense itchiness but to date,. have found no connection to eczema. Read on to learn more...
The Galactica AI model was trained on scientific knowledge – but it spat out alarmingly plausible nonsense
Earlier this month, Meta announced new AI software called Galactica: “a large language model that can store, combine and reason about scientific knowledge”. Launched with a public online demo, Galactica lasted only three days before going the way of other AI snafus like Microsoft’s infamous racist chatbot. The online demo was disabled (though the code for the model is still available for anyone to use), and Meta’s outspoken chief AI scientist complained about the negative public response. So what was Galactica all about, and what went wrong? What’s special about Galactica? Galactica is a language model, a type of AI trained to...
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
findingfarina.com
Blood Circulation Problems: How to Improve Blood Circulation
Health is wealth. Or so they say. But what contributes to healthy wealth? Nearly everyone agrees that cardiovascular health is an individual’s overall well-being. After all, the circulatory system pumps blood to every part of the body. From the heart to the blood vessels, it helps deliver nutrients to cells that make up the human body.
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Medical News Today
Carpal tunnel syndrome: New treatment may offer lasting relief without surgery
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
MedicalXpress
How repairing the gut saves brain function after stroke
Stroke is a leading cause of death, dementia and serious long-term disability. According to the American Heart Association, stroke patients also have a greater risk of depression, which negatively affects functional and cognitive recovery. The only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug for treating stroke, which is a type of...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
Medical News Today
Types of leaky valves that affect the heart
In a healthy heart, blood flows in only one direction. The four valves of the heart prevent blood from flowing backward. But a leaky heart valve, or heart valve regurgitation, causes a backflow of blood. If the leak is severe, it may cause blood clots, heart failure, heart arrhythmias, and...
