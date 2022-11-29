ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Man shot and killed in Staten Island

By David Propper
New York Post
 2 days ago

A man was fatally shot on Staten Island Monday evening — and police are searching for two possible gunmen, authorities said.

The victim, 53, was blasted in the chest at about 5:30 p.m. on Broad Street near Cedar Street in Stapleton, the NYPD said.

The man was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center and pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m., police said.

Police are searching for two possible gunmen.
Steve White

No arrests have been made, and police are searching for one male wearing all black and another male wearing a red jacket, authorities said.

The pair fled toward the back of another property on Broad Street, according to the NYPD.

It’s unclear if one or both suspects fired at the victim and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The identification of the victim was not released pending family notification.

