Read full article on original website
Related
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Disney CEO Bob Iger tells employees he wants to ‘quiet’ down culture wars, ‘respect’ the audience
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger declared he will try and "quiet things down" for the company on the culture wars and added that Disney must "respect" its audience.
Bob Iger To Reverse Bob Chapek's Unpopular Cost-Cutting Focus At Disney
Disney shook the entertainment industry with the announcement that former CEO Bob Iger has returned to that role, replacing his successor Bob Chapek, who served in that capacity starting in 2020 and was personally appointed by Iger. Making the news even more shocking is the fact that Disney renewed its contract with Chapek in June — which would otherwise have expired in July — for another three years (via CNN). Though the two men have reportedly been feuding for some time, it was hard to know exactly how which areas Iger would focus on in his initial restructuring of the media giant. Now, thanks to a new memo from Iger which was sent to Disney employees, we now know some of the course corrections the returning CEO has planned.
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Elon Musk reveals he sleeps next to two guns and a painting of George Washington
Billionaire Elon Musk sleeps with two handguns within arm's reach--though it is unclear whether they are functional--and a painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware.
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
As More Details About Bob Chapek’s Firing Come To Light, It Looks Like He Allegedly Made Some Shady Moves
Bob Chapek may have been making some shady decisions about Disney's financials.
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger wastes no time instituting a reorganization plan, ousts top exec
Bob Iger has already announced major restructuring plans on his second day as Disney CEO. CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
disneydining.com
Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot
A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
disneytips.com
DeSantis Responds to Bob Iger’s Comments on Disney’s Feud With Florida
The Walt Disney Company has been dealing with an unfortunate back and forth with the DeSantis administration since earlier missteps during former CEO Bob Chapek’s role in the top executive position. While Chapek, Bob Iger (as he revealed soon after returning to the CEO position) and many Disney fans...
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
AdWeek
Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus
Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
Thrillist
Derek Jeter's Upstate New York Castle Is for Sale, Take a Look Inside
Lately, Zillow looks like a Disney-inspired oasis. From a cozy wooden house reminiscent of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to an actual castle, the real estate website is ready to make any Disney fan's dream come true. The castle in question is located in Greenwood Lake in Upstate New...
Comments / 0