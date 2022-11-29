ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Quinbrook Wins More National Grid Pathfinder Contracts

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4Pau_0jQiKjd900

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the investment needed to deliver the energy transition, announced today the award of additional contracts by National Grid ESO, the electricity system operator of the UK, for two new synchronous condensers in Phase 3 of the Stability Pathfinder Programme (“Stability Pathfinder Phase 3”). National Grid’s Stability Pathfinder Programme commenced in 2019 1 and offers fully inflation-indexed revenue contracts supporting the construction of new infrastructure aimed at improving grid stability. Quinbrook’s new synchronous condensers will provide critical grid support services enabling the safe and stable addition of more renewable energy to the UK power system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005814/en/

Rory Quinlan Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Quinbrook said: “We view the UK’s electricity sector and its ‘Net Zero’ ambitions as a highly attractive infrastructure investment opportunity. We are investing in the next generation of critical infrastructure that directly addresses the real world challenges posed by the energy transition as renewable energy continues to expand in the UK. Crucially, our ‘whole of system’ investment philosophy puts the emphasis on addressing fundamental system needs and enablers for a stable transition to a decarbonised power system.”

Quinbrook and its development partner Welsh Power, have been working on these two new projects (respectively located near Ashford and north of Cardiff – together, the “Severn Portfolio”) since early 2021 when suitable site locations were identified that could provide appreciable benefit to National Grid. When considering potential locations, Quinbrook prioritised sites adjacent to existing substations in locations across the UK with a critical need for stability services as older coal and gas plants are retired. The regeneration potential from creation of new jobs in these areas was also a key contributing factor in site determination.

Quinbrook expects to invest over GBP 192 million in constructing the Severn Portfolio alone. Once operational, the new assets are expected to provide 1,676 MVa of short circuit level (“SCL”), meeting 24 percent of National Grid ESO’s published requirements 2, and 8,326 MW.s of inertia, representing 48.7 percent of the total procured by National Grid. Quinbrook will lead equipment specification and procurement of the new synchronous condensers and continue its policy to prioritise the use of local contractors and specialists during construction works. The Severn Portfolio alone is expected to support over 600 jobs during construction. Once operational, Quinbrook’s total synchronous condenser portfolio is expected to have supported over 1,500 jobs in Levelling Up Priority 1 regions across the UK.

These latest contracts build on the previous awards secured by Quinbrook in Stability Pathfinder Phases 1 and 2. Quinbrook’s first Synchronous Condenser, located at Rassau in Wales was also developed in partnership with Welsh Power, with equipment supplied by Siemens. Rassau commenced operations in February 2022, and was the only non-utility sponsored project to secure a contract in Stability Pathfinder Phase 1 3. Since starting operations, Rassau has provided a range of critical support services to National Grid as intended and has operated with 100 percent availability.

“The fully inflation linked contracts offered by the Pathfinder Programme are a timely example of how specialist investors like Quinbrook can identify differentiated and value-add investments for our clients that deliver both attractive returns and inflation protection. These investments can also deliver real impact by supporting UK jobs and new investment in the communities around Sellindge and Cilfynydd, directly supporting the UK Government’s levelling up agenda to reduce geographic inequality across the country,” added Quinlan.

National Grid has awarded 51 4 Stability Pathfinder contracts to projects which offer solutions to the stability issues arising due to the rapid energy transition and resulting decarbonisation of the UK power system 5. Quinbrook expects to now make a total investment in Stability Pathfinder projects exceeding GBP 430 million as it builds out the portfolio in England, Wales and Scotland over the next 2-3 years.

Alastair Fraser, Chief Executive of Welsh Power commented, “Our ongoing partnership with Quinbrook has enabled us to play a pivotal role in the UK energy transition and I am proud of our entire team and their efforts that has helped create this groundbreaking portfolio of critical infrastructure projects.”

The latest Phase 3 awards will add to Quinbrook’s growing portfolio of innovative UK businesses that directly support the energy transition in important areas, such as Flexitricity and Habitat Energy. These entrepreneurial businesses founded in the UK, reinforce Quinbrook’s strategic moves into the supply of critical flexible capacity, grid support infrastructure and intelligent battery storage optimization that enables more variable and weather-dependent renewables to be built to decarbonize the UK power system.

About Quinbrook

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners ( http://www.quinbrook.com ) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition in the UK, US, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c.USD 8.2 billion equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990s, representing a total enterprise value of c.USD 28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale onshore wind and solar power, battery storage, reserve peaking capacity, biomass, fugitive methane recovery, hydro and flexible energy management solutions in the UK, US, and Australia. Quinbrook is currently developing and constructing some of the largest renewables and storage infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the UK, US, and Australia.

About Welsh Power

Welsh Power is an employee-owned business providing development and asset management services to flexible generation, storage, and grid stability markets.

1https://www.nationalgrideso.com/future-energy/projects/pathfinders/stability/Phase-1

2https://www.nationalgrideso.com/future-energy/projects/pathfinders/stability/Phase-3

3https://www.nationalgrideso.com/future-energy/projects/pathfinders/stability/Phase-1

4https://www.nationalgrideso.com/future-energy/projects/pathfinders/stability

5https://www.nationalgrideso.com/future-energy/projects/pathfinders

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005814/en/

CONTACT: Jennifer Pflieger

jpflieger@sloanepr.com

+1 (212) 446-1866

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

PUB: 11/29/2022 01:00 AM/DISC: 11/29/2022 01:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

National Grid considers tapping into new powers to avoid blackouts on Tuesday - OLD

Households across Britain could be paid on Tuesday evening to help take strain off the country’s energy grid as French nuclear plants will be unable to help deal with demand.National Grid’s system operator said it was considering the first ever live run of its Demand Flexibility Service – which is designed to avoid blackouts.It works by asking households to reduce the amount of electricity they use at certain times – and promises to pay them for any reductions they make.The scheme was launched earlier this month and has already been tested twice, but has not yet run live.Even though wind...
moneyweek.com

Solar panels vs heat pumps

Heat pump or solar panels? Both types of renewable energy system can reduce your carbon footprint, improve your home’s energy efficiency – and save you money on your energy bills. But how do they compare? We put them head to head. How heat pumps work. Heat pumps use...
BBC

Swindon solar panel park planned to power almost 3,000 homes

A solar panel park capable of producing enough electricity to power a small town is being proposed. The 40-year scheme near Minety, Swindon, would produce enough electricity for 2,700 homes, according to developers Ecotricity Generation Limited. The company said it would also help towards the government's 2050 net zero carbon...
BBC

Emergency energy plan not going ahead on Tuesday

National Grid has decided not to activate a scheme on Tuesday to help the UK avoid power cuts after being poised to do so. It would have seen some households offered discounts on their electricity bills if they cut peak-time use. National Grid had been ready to trigger the scheme...
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
The Hill

Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland

The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Standoff Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release.
PV Tech

AMEA Power closes US$1.1 billion for 1GW of Egyptian solar and wind

AMEA Power, the Middle Eastern renewable energy company, has closed financing on 1GW of renewable energy projects to be deployed in Egypt, constituting a 500MW solar PV plant and a 500MW wind farm. The projects represent US$1.1 billion of investment, provided by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is part...
Vox

Who gets to keep burning fossil fuels as the planet heats up?

The COP27 climate change negotiations that wrapped in Egypt this month broke a critical impasse on paying for the consequences of climate change. But language in the concluding agreement around the cause — burning fossil fuels — was once again vague and weak. It calls for a “phasedown...
The Guardian

UK music streaming services not making excessive profits, says watchdog

The world’s biggest record labels and streaming services are not making excessive profits at the expense of artists struggling to make a living from the digital music revolution, a long-running investigation by the UK competition watchdog has concluded. The Competition and Markets Authority said artists’ concerns about low returns...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy